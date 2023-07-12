Sporting News releases Iowa Hawkeyes, Big Ten summer bowl predictions

“Niko! It’s your cousin, let’s go bowling!”

Roman Bellic may have been a general trainwreck of a character throughout the story of Grand Theft Auto IV, constantly getting his cousin Niko into precarious situations due to his various bad decisions. One area that Roman was always right in was his affinity for bowling.

Everybody loves bowling, especially a college football fan. While some think the games have become too silly and commercialized, not to mention devalued by the numerous player opt-outs, there’s still a certain magic to college bowl season. We’re all guilty of rushing onto ESPN to fill out our Bowl-Mania predictions, usually to forget about them after the first few games went against us.

There’s a certain pride you get as a fan seeing your team win in bowl games. There’s also that weird sensation where you sort of root for conference rivals to win in order to prove that your conference is the toughest. Big Ten fans know this conference pride better than anyone else, and will always thump their chest in the name of Big Ten superiority on the gridiron.

The season may not have started yet, but it’s never too early to think about the postseason. Bill Bender of Sporting News already has his sights set on the bowl games, predicting every single one of them. Here’s a look at where every Big Ten team landed in his postseason projections.

Michigan: Rose Bowl vs. USC

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

I mean, this is the dream scenario right? USC vs Michigan is a great matchup strictly from an on-field standpoint. It is the battle of the new-school air raid offense against a strong rushing attack and stifling defense. It is the old school Big Ten style in Michigan, against the soon-to-be new school Big Ten stlye in the Trojans.

Ohio State: Allstate Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State gets their rematch against the Georgia Bulldogs after their thrilling battle last year in the Peach Bowl. It will be interesting to see if the committee would choose Ohio State after losing again to Michigan in The Game and missing out on another Big Ten Championship game. They do love their big rematches though don’t they?

Penn State: Capital One Orange Bowl vs. Florida State

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Big things are projected here for the Nittany Lions. While Happy Valley will surely be hoping to push for the College Football Playoff, they just fall short in this scenario. A New Year’s Six bowl game appearance certainly isn’t the worst consolation prize though, and this could be a massive showcase game for quarterback Drew Allar against a great Florida State squad.

Wisconsin: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs. Tennessee

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tell me, what exactly does Cheez-Its have to do with citrus? I guess the cheese snack is orange, just like the fruit—and the Badgers‘ opponents in this case—but that’s the only parallel I can draw. Either way, this would be a pretty exciting matchup and could be a nice debut postseason victory for Luke Fickell in Madison over Tennessee.

Iowa: Reliaquest Bowl vs. South Carolina

Andrew Nelles/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bleh. Just bleh.

No offense to Reliaquest. I’m not really sure what they do as a company, but boy do they create one of the most boring bowl games imaginable. Seriously, just saying the name “Reliaquest Bowl” feels like an ample way to describe one of those nothing bowl games. We’ll watch it because it’s Iowa, but certainly one of the most meh postseason games out there.

Minnesota: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs. Texas A&M

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

See, here’s another one of those whatever postseason games the Big Ten teams find themselves in. If Texas A&M finds themselves in the Music City Bowl, that means that they once again managed to massively underachieve. Another mediocre one here.

Illinois: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl vs. Pitt

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

OH. HECK. YEAH.

Bad Boy Mowers has to be my favorite of the bowl game sponsors, because it just sounds so goofy. It is like the most indie wrestling name I could think of to attach to a game and I love it. Also, I always seem to picture Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl. Makes perfect sense that their uniform doppelgänger Illinois would be in this game.

Nebraska: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. NC State

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

I think out of all the Big Ten bowl games, this is the one I’m most excited for. Sure, sure. Good for Nebraska turning a corner and getting themselves back into bowl contention and all that.

After his stint in the NFL, I can’t think of a better way to welcome Matt Rhule back into the collegiate realm than with a mayo bath!

Maryland: Quick Lane Bowl vs. Miami (Ohio)

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

You know, and I mean no offense to the Terps when I say this, but Maryland feels like the least Big Ten school in the conference. I think a good part of that has to deal with the fact that they are the newest member, but they don’t stylistically feel like a Big Ten school. Please, let me know if you think I’m wrong, but a bowl game against a MAC opponent feels like it somehow supports my sentiment.

Michigan State: Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs. UCLA

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Good news for Spartans fans, you WILL be in bowl contention this year! That’s according to the list at least. Even if Michigan State isn’t back to their 2021 form, at least making a bowl game means that the program didn’t fully implode following a rough 2022 season.

I think it’s really fun that both Michigan teams get to welcome the incoming west coast teams to the Big Ten!

No Bowl for You

Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue

Rutgers

Indiana

Northwestern

Sorry guys, no bowl game for you. I’d say I’d feel bad, but I really don’t. Especially you, Rutgers.

