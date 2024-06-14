The Sporting News ranks Rutgers football with the easiest Big Ten schedule

Following their first bowl win since 2014, expectations are higher than ever for Rutgers football. And according to the Sporting News, there is a good chance that Rutgers can build on last year’s success.

Last season, the Scarlet Knights posted a 7-6 record and defeated Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As they look to build on their success, Rutgers will have to deal with a bigger Big Ten, but their schedule is in their favor.

On Thursday, The Sporting News ranked the easiest and hardest schedules in the Big Ten. Rutgers was ranked as one of the teams with the easiest schedules partly because it will not face Ohio State or Michigan. It is only scheduled to face two teams that were ranked last year: USC and Washington.

According to the list compiled by The Sporting News, the programs with the toughest schedules in the Big Ten are Michigan, Purdue, and USC.

See you soon, Rutgers Nation 🪓 pic.twitter.com/DBgqqnGieQ

— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) June 11, 2024

Although the season is still months away, excitement is already building for the 2024 campaign. Rutgers will open its season on August 29 against Howard at SHI Stadium. With many returning faces, the Scarlet Knights are expected to once again be a bowl eligible team this year.

While a lot can change in the next few months, having an easier schedule means that Rutgers could well make back-to-back bowl games.

