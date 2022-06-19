How Sporting News ranked every Big Ten coach in 2022
The Big Ten has some of the highest-paid coaches, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t facing some pressure heading into the 2022 college football season. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost continues to be in a spotlight in Lincoln and James Franklin could use a nice rebound season at Penn State. Meanwhile, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is coming off his first appearance in the College Football Playoff and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is looking to get the Buckeyes back to the top of the conference after being knocked off the top of the ladder in 2021.
After another year of results have been observed and broken down, Sporting News took the time to update its annual ranking of every FBS head coach going into the new college football season in 2022. Not surprisingly, some coaches around the Big Ten took some notable slides up or down the national ranking after last season’s results. Mel Tucker of Michigan State rocketed up the ranking after a solid season in East Lansing and Indiana’s Tom Allen took a good stumble after the Hoosiers couldn’t keep the momentum of 2020 rolling into 2021.
Here’s how Big Ten coaches stack up according to Sporting News for the upcoming 2022 season.
Ryan Day, Ohio State
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking: 4
Last year: 6
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking: 9
Last year: 15
Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
Joseph Cress-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking: 13
Last year: 20
James Franklin, Penn State
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking: 17
Last year: 11
Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking: 18
Last year: 17
P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking: 21
Last year: 27
Mel Tucker, Michigan State
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking: 22
Last year: 62
Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking: 28
Last year: 12
Jeff Brohm, Purdue
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking: 40
Last year: 58
Tom Allen, Indiana
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking: 46
Last year: 21
Brett Bielema, Illinois
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking: 55
Last year: 64
Mike Locksley, Maryland
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking: 56
Last year: 63
Scott Frost, Nebraska
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking: 57
Last year: 49
Greg Schiano, Rutgers
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking: 63
Last year: 61
