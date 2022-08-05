Sporting News predicts the Big 12 final standings. Where does Oklahoma finish?

Fall camp is right around the corner, and the Oklahoma Sooners are ready to get to work. A new coaching staff and a new cast of characters have created a ton of anticipation for September 3 when the Sooners open the Brent Venables era by hosting the UTEP Miners.

Though the Sooners might be seen as the favorite by many prognosticators, there will be several teams in contention for the conference title into November. Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Texas have the talent to make the race for the Big 12 title game in Arlington pretty intriguing late into the season. Teams like Kansas State and West Virginia are popular dark horse picks to make a run to compete in the conference championship game.

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, The Sporting News predicted the order of finish for the Big 12 conference, and Sooners fans will be pleased with where Oklahoma’s projected to land at the end of the season.

Let’s take a look and see where Oklahoma finished.

Kansas Jayhawks

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

TCU Horned Frogs

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia Mountaineers

Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State Cyclones

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire