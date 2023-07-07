Sporting News predicts Auburn to face old rival in bowl game

As the 2023 season continues to inch closer, many outlets are predicting Auburn to return to bowl season following their disappointing 5-7 campaign last season.

Sporting News has recently dropped their preseason bowl game predictions and has given Auburn an interesting draw.

According to this projection, Auburn will be the first team from the SEC to participate in bowl season by traveling to Tampa, Florida on Dec. 22 to compete in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against longtime rival, Georgia Tech.

The Tigers and Yellow Jackets have played 90 times in history, with Auburn holding a 47-41-2 advantage. Despite the rivalry’s lengthy history, these two teams have not played since 2005, when Georgia Tech stunned Auburn fresh off of their undefeated season by earning a 23-14 victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Outside of history, these teams playing in a bowl game would be refreshing for both fanbases. Both programs failed to receive a bowl invite last season and will be competing in 2023 under first-year head coaches. With the date of the bowl game scheduled before Christmas, it can be assumed that both teams would need six-seven wins in order to qualify for the Gasparilla Bowl.

Here’s a rundown of where each SEC program will be heading this postseason according to Sporting News’ projections.

Alabama

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Peach (Dec. 30- Atlanta)

Opponent: Clemson

In what used to be an entertaining College Football Playoff matchup, the Tigers and Tide are projected to square off in a New Year’s Six Bowl close to home.

Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: None

The Hogs missing a bowl game? This comes as a surprise as Arkansas has the best QB/RB combo in KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders. However, they finished with a disappointing 6-6 record last season, which may have the experts at Sporting News feeling skeptical.

Florida

Jesse Gann/Gainesville Sun

Bowl: Texas (Dec. 27- Houston)

Opponent: Oklahoma

This prediction is interesting due to the foreshadowing of whats to come. The Sooners will join the SEC in 2024, and will be sure to see more of Florida in the future. The spectacle of Oklahoma playing an SEC team for its final game as a Big 12 program will draw attention.

Georgia

Joshua L Jones/Online Athens

Bowl: Sugar (Jan. 1- New Orleans)

Opponent: Ohio State

If this projection were to turn true, the revenge factor for Ohio State would be through the roof. The Buckeyes lost to Georgia in last season’s College Football Playoff semifinal by letting the Bulldogs come back from 14 points down (on two occasions, mind you) to earn the 42-41 win. With a national championship appearance on the line, expect Ohio State to play lights out. Sporting News also predicts that the Bulldogs will win this hypothetical game, and will face Michigan in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Houston.

Kentucky

Bowl: Gator (Dec. 29- Jacksonville)

Opponent: Duke

After the departure of Will Levis, Kentucky fans are excited for the possibilities of success with Devin Leary at quarterback. The Wildcats will of course have trouble with Georgia and Tennessee. Besides those teams, Kentucky and South Carolina will be battling for the third place slot in the SEC East, with both team capable of winning eight games.

LSU

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Cotton (Dec. 29- Arlington)

Opponent: Texas

As is the case with Florida’s projection, LSU could face Texas in their final game as a Big 12 team before transitioning to the SEC. This game, however, will be on a much larger stage. LSU joins Alabama in the New Year’s Six, and will face a Longhorns team that is expected to win the Big 12.

Mississippi State

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Birmingham (Dec. 23- Birmingham)

Opponent: Wake Forest

The Bulldogs will undergo changes in 2023 following the sudden and unfortunate passing of former head coach Mike Leach. With these changes, Mississippi State could see a slight drop in offensive production. But having Will Rogers under center will for sure place the Bulldogs into bowl consideration.

Missouri

Madeline Carter/Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bowl: None

The 2023 season looks to follow the trend of grim seasons under Eli Drinkwitz. Since his takeover in 2020, Missouri has failed to reach seven wins, and a missed bowl game in 2023 could make his seat much more uncomfortable.

Ole Miss

Bowl: Liberty (Dec. 29- Memphis)

Opponent: TCU

Outside of Alabama and LSU, Ole Miss appears to be the next top team in the SEC West. The Rebels could possibly win nine games this season and land an interesting bowl draw with TCU, a participant in the College Football Playoff National Championship game last season.

South Carolina

Bowl: Reliaquest (Jan. 1- Tampa)

Opponent: Iowa

The Gamecocks are predicted to continue its upward trend in 2023, as they are projected to earn a New Year’s Day bowl bid. South Carolina stunned Tennessee last season, and is expected to contend with the Vols again in the SEC East. If things bounce their way again, South Carolina could end the season with a seven-win SEC campaign.

Tennessee

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Citrus (Jan. 1- Orlando)

Opponent: Wisconsin

Tennessee is the only thing standing in the way of Georgia winning the SEC East yet again. However, if the Bulldogs win the game on Nov. 18, Tennessee will still get a great bowl bid.

Texas A&M

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Music City (Dec. 30- Nashville)

Opponent: Minnesota

Texas A&M looks to join Auburn as SEC teams to get back to bowl season after missing out last year. The Aggies have high expectations yet again heading into 2023. Can they finally win 10 games under Jimbo Fisher?

Vanderbilt

Bowl: None

Vanderbilt has improved in two seasons under Clark Lea, but with a challenging slate that features Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Auburn, it could be a challlenge to grab that needed sixth win to become bowl eligible. However, the Commodores could surprise a few teams and sneak into bowl season.

