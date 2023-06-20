The Sporting News lists Giants among most-improved teams in 2023

The New York Giants have had a banner offseason in many experts’ eyes, maintaining many of their core contributors and adding some key new ones via free agency and the NFL draft.

Vinny Iyer of The Sporting News gave the Giants a grade of A- in his latest rankings of all 32 NFL teams’ offseason performance. It was good for eighth-best in the league.

Key additions: RB Eric Gray, WR Parris Campbell, WR Jalin Hyatt, TE Darren Waller, C John Michael Schmitz, LB Bobby Okereke, CB Deonte Banks The Giants did their best to remix their backfield and receiving corps to react to a potential contract stalemate with Saquon Barkley and add more reliable targets for Daniel Jones, topped by Waller. Schmitz rounds out a rising offensive line and the defense is well position to be improved. GM Joe Schoen did well to further support Brian Daboll.

Interesting to see that Eric Gray leads Iyer’s list of key additions. It will likely be up to Gray to fill in for Barkley should he miss time due to a holdout.

The Giants added speed and mismatch-type players on offense and passed the defense with more talent this offseason. That, and the fact they are entering their second season under Brian Daboll and his staff, should be enough to sell the fans and pundits that 2023 could be another exciting season.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire