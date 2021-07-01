Sporting News early bowl projections call for new bowl game for Notre Dame

The Peach Bowl has been played since 1968 but never has Notre Dame appeared in it. If The Sporting News college bowl projections wind up being true, that streak will come to an end.

Their projections have the Irish taking on Texas A&M on December 30 in the Chik-Fil-A Peach Bowl, the first of the New Year’s Six bowl games for the 2021 college football bowl season.

It would also be Notre Dame’s first time playing Texas A&M since 2001 if the projection were to play out.

The Irish are in a place right now where the fan base is looking for the next step, not a step back. It’d obviously be disappointing in a way to not get to the College Football Playoff, even with the massive overhaul on the depth chart, but getting to a very winnable New Year’s Six game would be a pretty impressive “down” year.

