Sporting News 2023 NFL mock draft has Vikings taking Porter Jr.

Another Monday mock draft has the Minnesota Vikings taking a cornerback. Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News has the Vikings selecting Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Earlier on Monday, we wrote about the NFL Draft Bible sending the Vikings Porter Jr. as a replacement for Patrick Peterson and Iyer is thinking along the same lines. You can read my scouting report on Porter Jr. here.

“The Vikings need to give Cam Dantzler better help on the back end with Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan heading into free agency. They could use some of Porter’s size, speed and physicality to make more plays on the ball in coverage.”

Porter Jr is one of six cornerbacks that analysts have sent the Vikings over the course of the last two weeks and it is a very popular pick according to our Mock Draft Tracker that gets updated each Monday.

Adding Porter Jr. hopefully would give the Vikings more confidence to play press coverage, as that was his specialty at Penn State.

