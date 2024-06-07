Sporting Lisbon star wants Premier League move amid Manchester United links

You will be aware of Morten Hjulmand from his impressive performances at Sporting Lisbon or that he has been linked with a move to Manchester United since January.

If you aren’t aware of the Danish midfielder, buckle yourself up because more speculation will be built around his future in the coming weeks.

Hjulmand is preparing for the European Championships where he will have more opportunities to prove himself ahead of a potential big transfer.

The 24-year-old has been interviewed by Tipsbladet to answer questions about his uncertain future.

“I’d say that is a destination [Premier League] I could see myself going to in the future,” Hjulmand said. “Whether it’s a dream, I don’t know. But it is a goal for me to play in the Premier League one day.”

After receiving praise from Manchester United captain and former Sporting Lisbon star, Bruno Fernandes, he added: “It’s always great to receive praise from other big profiles.

“I know he’s a former Sporting player and he’s still a big fan of the club, so it’s great to know he’s still watching. It can only make me happy to receive praise from a player like him.”

Embed from Getty Images

What did Bruno Fernandes say about Hjulmand?

Speaking to SportTV, Fernandes raved about Hjulmand and Sporting’s midfield in general.

Fernandes said: “The two in midfield… I love Sporting’s midfield, I love (Hidemasa) Morita and Hjulmand.

“They’re two vital players in Sporting’s game, especially when they have top have more of the ball and be more technically organised.”

Could Hjulmand and Fernandes play in the same midfield next season? We must remember there has been doubt over Fernandes’ future at United too.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Sporting Lisbon star wants Premier League move amid Manchester United links

Jun 7 2024, 6:42

Manchester United star believes Lionel Messi has more to give Argentina

Jun 7 2024, 6:20

Inter director claims Manchester United-linked star wants to remain

Jun 6 2024, 21:41