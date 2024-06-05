Sporting Lisbon expect Manchester United transfer proposal in the coming days

Today alone, we have had two reports from around the continent suggest Manchester United are preparing proposals for two different centre-backs.

The first report suggests United have moved ahead of Real Madrid in the race for Lille defender Leny Yoro.

It is understood that Yoro, 18, has been asked to wait for Madrid.

Another report from Portugal (H/t A Bola) claims United are preparing a proposal for Goncalo Inacio, with Sporting Lisbon holding out for €60m which would activate the player’s release clause.

The same report adds that United will be able to negotiate a deal with Sporting involving an agreement to issue the payment in instalments over some time.

It helps that good relations exist between the two clubs, built since 2003 with the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo. Then again with Nani, Marcos Rojo and more recently Bruno Fernandes.

Sporting are expecting a proposal from United in the coming days.

Inacio, who has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool, is under contract until June 2027.

Availability is one of Inacio’ strong points

In the past two seasons, Inacio has played 108 matches for club and country. This is a big bonus given how many of our defenders endured long periods in the treatment room last season.

This season he has managed 49 games for Sporting and 5 for Portugal. He will be flying to Germany to take part in Euro 2024 later this month.

Inacio is certainly one to watch out for this summer.

