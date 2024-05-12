Sporting KC’s winless MLS skid hits 6 matches. Here’s what went wrong against Houston

Sporting KC has now gone six straight MLS matches without a victory, falling to the Houston Dynamo 2-1 at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday night.

Saturday’s match marked Sporting’s third loss at home this season. The club holds a 2-5-5 record after 12 matches, now four points out of a playoff spot and in 11th place in the Western Conference.

Hector Herrera got the visitors on the board in the 31st minute on yet another goal created off a set piece. While the Dynamo corner kick wasn’t immediately sent into the box, the short-corner routine had Sporting scrambling, and nobody closed down Herrera before he ripped a curling shot into the top corner.

Goalkeeper Tim Melia could only watch.

Daniel Salloi tied things up in the second half with a nice finish. He picked up a loose ball at the top of the box, turned and fired a shot low and hard into the bottom corner.

But Houston capitalized on its final big chance of the night. Nobody on Sporting KC stepped up to close down Dynamo defender Griffin Dorsey, who took the ball from end to end before picking out a pass to Ibrahim Aliyu, who was wide open behind the Sporting back line.

Sporting’s best chance to equalize came in the 88th minute, when Willy Agada’s header was saved off the line by Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark.

Sporting returns to action next Saturday, traveling to Texas to face Austin FC.

Daniel Sperry covers soccer for The Star. He can be reached at sperry.danielkc@gmail.com.