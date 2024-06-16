Sporting KC unable to stop high-powered LA Galaxy in road loss

CARSON, Calif. — Sporting Kansas City went on a road trip to the Los Angeles Galaxy fresh off breaking their 10-match winless streak and hoping to gain back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Their hopes fell flat in a 4-2 loss to the third-place Western Conference Galaxy on Saturday. Sporting is now 3-10-5 and seven points out of a playoff spot.

It was a sloppy first-half on both sides with silly giveaways and mistakes that led to the Galaxy gaining a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute.

A give-and-go between Gabriel Pec and Dejan Joveljić on the right side of the box led to a shot from Pec that was saved by SKC goalkeeper Tim Melia. A second shot from Joveljić resulted in another point-blank save before Joveljić collected the ball once again, while Melia was on the ground for the goal.

Every SKC defender in the box stopped playing while Joveljić gathered the ball.

“Tim makes two saves and we’re all just watching,” head coach Peter Vermes said. “Makes two great saves and the player gets another chance and then he finishes it. Our reaction there was very poor.”

“I think we could have just broken up the play faster,” Castellanos said. “They kind of run through the middle. Some of us were caught just staring at the ball. I think we just gotta make those plays at the end of the day, that’s what’s gonna get us these wins. And I felt like if we were to shut down those plays because we did very well early on before that goal. We cut down some other plays and I just felt like that play, we kind of were a little bit too slow on reaction time.”

“It’s on us. We gotta close out on those plays,” he said.

Right back Jake Davis subbed in for winger Alenis Vargas at halftime but played in the midfield as midfielder Erik Thommy took Vargas’ place in the wing and attacker-turned-defender Khiry Shelton stayed at fullback.

Sporting had a golden opportunity to tie the match in the 53rd minute when left-back Zorhan Bassong sent a cross through the box to striker Alan Pulido at the far post that Pulido kicked into the stands. LA capitalized in the next minute with a Gabriel Pec goal to take a 2-0 lead.

Second-year forward Stephen Afrifa subbed in for midfielder Memo Rodriguez in the 65th minute and had an immediate impact with a goal in the 66th minute off a cross into the box from Thommy. It was Afrifa’s first MLS goal in his career.

As Sporting worked their build-up in the left flank with Afrifa, Thommy and substitute striker Willy Agada, Agada attempted to flick the ball with his back heel and lost possession. LA right back Miki Yamane sent a pass across the pitch to Pec who beat every SKC defender in transition and sent the ball to a wide-open Joseph Paintsil in the box for his first goal back in his first match back from injury that put Sporting down 3-1.

“We have a great fast break and we’re going. And we lose a terrible ball again on the counter for us,” Vermes said. “And our teams pushing and you don’t lose that ball. You just can’t lose that ball. It’s not like it was a tough ball. It was a great pass but we’re trying to be cheeky and we kind of play this behind the leg, and we lose the ball. And now all of a sudden the team stepped up, and now they go over the top, and they get the third one.”

SKC answered back with a goal from center-back Robert Castellanos on a set piece in the box from Johnny Russell to cut the deficit to 3-2 in the 82nd minute.

It was a homecoming for Castellanos who was born and raised in Palmdale, California and began his career with LA Galaxy II. He was able to continue his good form in front of friends and family as CB Dany Rosero continued to sit out while nursing a hip injury.

“It’s something special, you know, especially a defender, being able to put one on for the team and just supporting the team, and especially when your family is here,” he said. “Overall, the main objective here is getting the point. So it doesn’t feel so good because we’re unable to get the win so that’s my main focus right now.”

The dagger from the Galaxy came on a Pec assist as he worked the left side of the box and sent a through pass to an unmarked Miguel Berry in the 90+2nd minute for the dagger.

Bassong was the nearest defender to Berry and did not play him as he jogged in the box. Melia’s frustration could be seen as Berry scored.

SKC had lots of chances to outshoot LA 20 (four on goal) to 12 (10 on goal) with LA’s lethal attack being much more on target. LA narrowly won possession at 51%.

Sporting’s attack picked up in the second half and Vermes credits Davis for his high work rate in the midfield. As Vermes looks for solutions in his team, moving Davis back to the midfield where he grew up playing and Shelton at fullback is part of his roster management that hopes to spark some kind of change in a team that is next to last place in the Western Conference.

“He was great in the midfield, his pressing them, he was putting life into the team. He was he was he was injecting life into the team,” Vermes said. “We started stepping up higher and higher and higher up the field because there was urgency and I think it put them under a lot of pressure.”

“Jake has a lot of energy,” Castellanos said. “He recovers a lot of balls, he’s a versatile player. I just think no matter where he goes on the pitch, he adds value and that’s always a player we always need on the pitch.”

Sporting hosts first-place Western Conference side Real Salt Lake on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

