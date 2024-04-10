Sporting KC prepares for Messi, Inter Miami on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The biggest show in American soccer is coming to Kansas City on Saturday.

Soccer great Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will face Sporting Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Messi has played in 20 matches since he joined Miami in the MLS last season.

He has scored 17 goals in those matches and helped Miami win the Leagues Cup last season. It was his first trophy in the USA to go with his dozens of accolades including winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup for his native country Argentina.

The 36-year-old is lauded for his elite technical ability, dribbling skills, scoring prowess, and for how he also sets up his teammates well.

“There’s no team in the world, there’s no coach in the world that has ever put a game plan in to stop him,” Sporting head coach Peter Vermes said on Tuesday. “No one ever has. And I’m not going to be the first guy to figure that out. I see it as more of, hopefully, he has a bad day. You know, things don’t go well or we can stop other people from finding him.”

“But he’s that quality of a player. He’s a genius on the field. His soccer IQ is much higher than anyone else out there. So you just have to hope he just doesn’t have a good day.”

Messi recently returned from a hamstring injury against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday and scored 13 minutes in after he subbed into the game coming out of the half.

Inter Miami is in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup and face Monterrey on Wednesday down 2-1 on aggregate. Although Messi is working his way back from injury, Vermes and Sporting expect him to play on Saturday.

“It’s a challenge that he’s kind of won a lot of the times to be completely honest. We can’t make it about him,” goalkeeper Tim Melia said.

“We got to make it about us. He’s a guy who’s probably gonna get an opportunity. He’s gonna do something special. We got to try to limit those opportunities when he’s on the ball and we got to try to you know, not solely focus on defending him play our style that we want to play and you know, make sure we’re putting on a good show and in front of what hopefully he’s a sold out [Arrowhead] Stadium in our in our hometown.”

Miami has scored the most goals in the MLS with 16 but has also given up a lot of goals with 12. Yet, they are third in the MLS Eastern Conference with a 3-2-3 record.

Sporting is 2-1-4 which is good for seventh in the Western Conference but have blown their last two leads at home to the LA Galaxy (up 2-0, lost 3-2) and Portland Timbers (up 3-0, tied at 3).

As much as this match is about stopping Messi, it’s more about getting on the right track when playing at home.

“We don’t allow teams back in the games we have, we keep those points that we’ve gotten, you know, we’re one of the top sides in the league,” forward Johnny Russell said. Russell has missed the past three games and is working his way back from a hamstring injury.

“It’s been an okay start, much better than last year. But it can be so much better. And we have to strive for that. We have to know that we’ve got reasonable possession, we have to want more. We have aspire to be more as well. So I think that’s the message going into the weekend and then sort of continuing from there as well.

“The things that we’re doing wrong defensively are easily fixed. These aren’t massive holes we have, this isn’t like we don’t have the quality in this group on multiple layers,” Melia said. “So first and foremost, it’s those little small easy fixes that we all have to rally behind. But also it can’t rattle anyone in the sense that yes, we should have won two home games at a minimum. Yes, we gave up you know, big leads, but it doesn’t need to shake our season because you know, we had the quality to put ourselves in those situations.”

The day also holds significance in Sporting KC’s history.

Saturday is the anniversary of the club’s first match played on April 13, 1996. They were called the Kansas City Wiz at that time and defeated Colorado 3-0 inside the home of the Chiefs.

The last time SKC played in Arrowhead was 2010 (as the Wiz) when the team also set a KC-area pro soccer attendance record at that time. They beat English Premier League squad Manchester United 2-1 in a friendly match in front of 52,342 fans.

If this match sells out Arrowhead (capacity of 76,416), it will set a Missouri pro soccer attendance record and will be the second-highest attended match in MLS history.

