Sporting KC parts ways with VP of player personnel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting KC has agreed to part ways with technical director and Vice President of player personnel Brian Bliss.

“Brian has been a great ambassador for Sporting Kansas City and his efforts as a leading member of our technical staff are appreciated,” Sporting KC co-principal owner Michael Illig said. “We are thankful for his commitment to the organization, and we wish him well.”

Chiefs release Isaiah Buggs amid legal troubles

Bliss’ departure comes in the midst of a rough season for SKC.

They are second to last in the MLS Western Conference at 3-5-12 and recently suffered a 4-0 loss to the Columbus Crew.

Bliss joined Sporting’s technical staff in 2016 as director of player personnel and became VP of player personnel in 2019.

He also played with the Kansas City Wizards in 1998 and was an assistant coach for the club from 2000 to 2006. Bliss also spent time as technical director for Columbus and Chicago Fire FC and was an assistant coach for the U-20 Men’s National Team.

Sporting will make an announcement regarding the leadership of the club’s technical staff in the near future.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.