Sporting KC looking to July transfer window amid midfielder crisis

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City needs bodies in the midfield ASAP, among other pieces, in their poor 2024 season so far.

SKC is at the bottom of the MLS Western Conference for the second straight season with a 3-10-5 record. This puts the team just three points ahead of last-place San Jose Earthquakes and seven points outside of a playoff spot.

At this time last season, Sporting was recovering from an injury bug at 11th in the conference floundering around a wild card playoff spot they ultimately secured.

This season does not look as promising.

The scoring isn’t there with attackers Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell, and Dániel Sallói combining for just eight goals this season. Sallói also suffered a sprained ankle 10 days ago and could be out for some time. Midfielder Erik Thommy leads the team with four goals this season and has been the best player for the club this season.

The midfield has also been hit by injury absences from stalwart Rémi Walter (knee, nine games played) and Danny Flores (concussion, zero games). Felipe Hernández was recently placed on administrative leave after a report that he violated the league’s gambling policies, as well as the terms of his January 2022 reinstatement.

Russell, the team captain, went in depth about supporting Hernandez as he gets help for his gambling addiction.

“It’s so difficult for him and I’ve seen it so many times,” Russell said on Tuesday.

“Guys I grew up playing with, a lot of them struggled with addiction as well. And I mean, it’s an illness. People don’t see it that way, but he [Felipe] can’t help it no matter what people might think or what they might say. He’s not choosing to do it, he can’t help it. He’s getting help right now, and you know, hopefully, he gets the help that he needs. I messaged him just to let him know that we are still here for him and not to worry about anything like that. He has to focus on himself right now, and we are all still gonna be here for him. We’re all still gonna have his back.

“You know, when things like this happen, it’s not just a teammate. He’s a friend, he’s a guy that you want to see come out of the other side of it. I’ve seen it so many times, and so many guys struggle with different things. It’s just unfortunate that, obviously, this is one of those subjects that’s a bit taboo for our sport as well.”

Hernandez was beginning to see increased minutes and had two starts this season before his suspension.

“A lot of guys in the sport do have issues like this. So we need to gather around them, especially when it is your teammate,” Russell said.

“You just got to make sure that you’ve got his back. I’m sure he knows that. I’m sure a lot of guys have reached out to him as well. But that’s the main thing for me is he [Felipe] gets himself back to a healthy place because he was doing so well for so long, and obviously just fell back into it. But we are all here for him. Whatever he needs, we just have to be there when the time comes and he needs help.”

Nemanja Radoja is another stalwart in the midfield with Memo Rodriguez and Erik Thommy who has been moved to winger at times during matches. Right back Jake Davis has also made switches to the midfield, a position he played growing up, while switching attacker Khiry Shelton to right back in his place.

The strategy has shown glimpses of hope with Davis’ work rate and energy in the midfield paired with Shelton’s offensive mindset working from RB. However, Shelton’s defensive adjustments have been a work in progress, which was expected since he’s always been an attacker, but the adjustments as a whole have been underwhelming.

36 goals allowed is next to worst in the league to San Jose who has 43. SKC’s expected goal differential is also one of the worst in MLS at -10.

In recent weeks, Sporting has been rumored to be negotiating with Venezuelan midfielder Bryant Ortega and Australian midfielder Patrick Yazbek who could come in at the earliest July 18 when the secondary transfer window opens.

New MLS roster rules also allow some roster flexibility when acquiring new players.

SKC head coach Peter Vermes knows that the team needs help in each of their lines, but midfield help seems to be the priority.

“It’s really going to come down to budget and what we have available to us,” Vermes said on Tuesday.

He also mentioned how the club never replaced Gadi Kinda who signed with Israeli club Maccabi Haifa in December.

“If Rémi’s back, it helps us,” he said.

“If we could get one [midfielder], then that would be great.”

In the meantime, Sporting will host first-place Real Salt Lake, who is in the middle of a 14-match unbeaten streak, on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

