Sporting KC’s Felipe Hernandez placed on administrative leave

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez has found himself the subject of Major League Soccer investigations once again.

The MLS announced that Hernandez was placed on administrative leave on Friday after a report that Hernandez violated the league’s gambling policies, as well as the terms of his January 2022 reinstatement.

Administrative leave means that Hernandez is ineligible to train and play with the team as an investigation is conducted.

Hernandez was reinstated to the league after he was suspended for the 2021 season on October 8, 2021, due to his violation of the league’s gambling integrity rules and standards of conduct.

That reinstatement was “subject to certain ongoing conditions, including Hernandez’s continued abstinence from gambling.” MLS and Sporting Kansas City stated it would “continue to ensure that he receives support and counseling as necessary” following the reinstatement.

Hernandez’s suspension comes at an inopportune time for SKC since they just ended their 10-match winless streak on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat to Seattle Sounders FC and are looking to climb out of 12th place in the Western Conference.

The 26-year-old has played 373 minutes this season and has started two out of the last three matches. Hernandez also stepped in to start when Sporting had six midfielders out with injury against the Vancouver Whitecaps on May 29.

The club has declined to comment.

