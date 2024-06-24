As Sporting KC falters on the field, some fans say they won’t renew season tickets

There may not be a more awful goal allowed in Major League Soccer this season than the one Sporting Kansas City conceded Saturday in its 4-0 loss at Columbus.

With three simple passes, the Crew took the ball from its own penalty area to the back of Sporting KC’s net.

Goalkeeper John Pulskamp was the only Sporting KC player who made an effort to stop the Crew on this goal. Heck, the announcers said it looked like a training drill.

Sporting Kansas City is second-to-last in the Western Conference with a 3-12-5 record. But one silver lining: Their 14 points through 20 matches has Sporting just 11 points out of a playoff spot.

Technical Director and Vice President of Player Personnel Brian Bliss was fired on Monday, and Sporting will make an announcement regarding its technical staff “in the coming days.”

It can’t come soon enough for fans, who have vocalized their displeasure, particularly with manager Peter Vermes. Star columnist Sam McDowell previously reported that Sporting has no plans to part ways with Vermes.

Sporting KC fans, especially those who are season-ticket holders, are frustrated and many have said they might not renew their tickets for 2025.

Here is a sample of what the fans are saying on X.

So if I understand this correctly, the guy who built the current @SportingKC team (which is terrible by the way) is going to be entrusted to rebuild it? And you want us to renew season tickets early because this is an appealing product…come on. #vermesout — Michael Myers (@myersrun) June 23, 2024

And this is why we will not be renewing. If Sporting won't use their budget wisely to improve, we won't use our family budget to continue being STM. #VermesOut #IlligOut — J. R. Hart | (@jrhartauthor) June 23, 2024

This does it for me. I’m not happy about it but I will be contacting my ticket rep Monday. It’s just no longer a serious organization. — Mr. Crouton (@MrCrouton37) June 23, 2024

We are locked in for 1 more year. Have no options for 2025, but if there isn’t a major change, we will end our 11 year run of being a STM after that. — DaynaOG (@DaynaOG) June 23, 2024

pov: you get an email about renewing season tickets with this club pic.twitter.com/1BQMc8PVgY — Alan Smith (@ASmithSKC) June 23, 2024

I sent that to my rep, along with many owners assuming I guess their emails right. It's pathetic. — Nick Gay (@NickJGay) June 23, 2024

4 wins in 20 games would get any coach fired except Vermes — DrewEnergy (@oFxctions) June 23, 2024

There's no way on God's green earth I'm renewing — andrew harris (@soccer_outlaw92) June 23, 2024

I filled out the survey that I was unlikely to renew. That enabled a text box where I went into great detail as to why (which I saved for myself). They were on probation after the GW fiasco, and have done nothing to change my mind. I have not heard a peep back. Says so much. — Dan Merker (@danmerker) June 23, 2024

Already told my rep i wasn’t renewing three weeks ago. — Oh when (@Clod_Oh_When) June 23, 2024

I’m not even mad anymore. I’m just disappointed. — James (@SKC_James_) June 23, 2024