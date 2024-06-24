Advertisement

As Sporting KC falters on the field, some fans say they won’t renew season tickets

pete grathoff
There may not be a more awful goal allowed in Major League Soccer this season than the one Sporting Kansas City conceded Saturday in its 4-0 loss at Columbus.

With three simple passes, the Crew took the ball from its own penalty area to the back of Sporting KC’s net.

Goalkeeper John Pulskamp was the only Sporting KC player who made an effort to stop the Crew on this goal. Heck, the announcers said it looked like a training drill.

Sporting Kansas City is second-to-last in the Western Conference with a 3-12-5 record. But one silver lining: Their 14 points through 20 matches has Sporting just 11 points out of a playoff spot.

Technical Director and Vice President of Player Personnel Brian Bliss was fired on Monday, and Sporting will make an announcement regarding its technical staff “in the coming days.”

It can’t come soon enough for fans, who have vocalized their displeasure, particularly with manager Peter Vermes. Star columnist Sam McDowell previously reported that Sporting has no plans to part ways with Vermes.

Sporting KC fans, especially those who are season-ticket holders, are frustrated and many have said they might not renew their tickets for 2025.

Here is a sample of what the fans are saying on X.