Sporting KC extends winless streak with 7th straight loss in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Two goal contributions from Tani Oluwaseyi led to a Minnesota United 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City for the double blue’s seventh straight MLS loss and 10th straight winless MLS match.

SKC is in last place in the Western Conference with a 2-9-5 record and nine points outside of a playoff spot.

Oluwaseyi sent a header into the back of the net for the first goal in the game in the 33rd minute off of a cross from Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Oluwaseyi returned the favor by beating SKC center-back Dany Rosero and sending a cross into the box to Robin Lod who got Minnesota’s second goal of the match in the 67th minute.

In the 83rd minute, a lofted ball into the box was attempted to be headed out by Khiry Shelton who subbed in for left-back Jake Davis just eight minutes prior. Shelton’s attempted clearance fell at the feet of Minnesota CB Kervin Arriaga on the right side of the box who sent the ball past goalkeeper Tim Melia from a difficult angle for the dagger.

Veteran forward Johnny Russell subbed in at the half and added a consolation goal in the 86th minute, his second goal of the year.

SKC’s usual starting frontline of Russell, Dániel Sallói, and Alan Pulido subbed in the match during the second half. In contrast, Alenis Vargas (off in the 62nd minute), Willy Agada, and Marinos Tzionis (off for Russell) started in their places.

After injuries and suspension resulted in Shelton starting at right back and Davis starting in the midfield against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday, Davis returned to his RB slot as a starter. Memo Rodriguez started next to Nemanja Radoja and Felipe Hernandez in the midfield after sitting out Wednesday with a yellow card accumulation suspension.

Minnesota outshot Sporting 13-12 with SKC only having one shot on goal compared to Minnesota’s six.

“Other than the three goals, there was a lot of good stuff,” Sporting head coach Peter Vermes said. “I think the guys who started the game actually did really well, to be honest with you.

“I think a situation that we lose a very easy ball on and then we don’t challenge in the box, the first goal. I think the guys gave a great effort. I think if you look at the guys that came on, you know, with that kind of pursuit of trying to get a goal to get back in the game. I’m not sure what happened on the Willy [possible foul in the box], I didn’t see it. We’re much more direct, we’re much more lively, we’re putting them under pressure. And I think that that’s the kind of effort we have to have throughout 90 [minutes] and that relentlessness going to the goal. But we still gotta cut out the silly goals that we give out.”

Vermes answered a question about talks with ownership about job security with: “You can ask them that.”

A dejected Hernandez hopes the team finds a solution when they come back home to host 10th place the Seattle Sounders on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

“I mean, we’re trying to do everything we can, but right now, it’s just not working,” he said after the game. “We’re gonna keep trying to do the right things and try to turn this around because right now, it’s not working.”

