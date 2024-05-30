Sporting KC extends winless MLS streak in loss to Vancouver

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City continued its winless MLS streak with a 2-0 Wednesday night loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Children’s Mercy Park.

Sporting is now winless through nine MLS matches with their last MLS win on March 30 against Toronto FC on the road. SKC has won their first two matches in the U.S. Open Cup during this streak and is in the quarterfinals.

In the 39th minute, Ryan Gauld scored for Vancouver off a corner kick. SKC center-back Dany Rosero blocked Gauld’s first shot before finding a crease after goalkeeper John Pulskamp dove to one side of the net.

With midfielders Erik Thommy, Remy Walter, and Danny Flores out with injury and midfielder Memo Rodriguez out with yellow card accumulation, head coach Peter Vermes made eight changes to the lineup.

Stephen Afrifa, Willy Agada, and Alenis Vargas (first MLS start) were the starting frontline and Vermes subbed them all out for regular starters Dániel Sallói, Alan Pulido, and Johnny Russell by the 58th minute.

Regular right-back Jake Davis moved up into the midfield for this match as Khiry Shelton started at RB, Felipe Hernández made his first MLS start of the season in the midfield and Robert Castellanos started at center-back.

Left-back Zorhan Bassong was also subbed out for regular starter Tim Leibold in the 58th minute.

Gauld secured a brace for himself in the 83rd minute when SKC attempted to pass between their backline in their own half and Gauld picked off Leibold’s pass to shoot through Pulskamp’s legs.

Shelton helped spark SKC’sgoal in the 90+2nd minute as he carried the ball into the box and sent a short cross to Marinos Tzionis for the team’s first goal.

The double blue recorded six shots in the first half and held 56% possession to Vancouver’s eight first-half shots. SKC only mustered two shots in the second half to Vancouver’s six.

SKC walked off the pitch to some boos from the 17,046 folks in attendance.

Through 15 matches, Sporting KC is last in the Western Conference with a 2-8-5 record and a goal differential of -5.

SKC hits the road to face Minnesota on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.