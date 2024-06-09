Sporting KC ends winless streak with emphatic win over Seattle

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A goal in the 83rd minute from late sub Alenis Vargas helped Sporting Kansas City end their 10-game MLS winless streak with a 2-1 win over Seattle Sounders FC.

Right back Khiry Shelton sent a line-breaking through pass to a streaking Vargas in the right side of the box. Vargas sent a right-footed shot through the legs of goalkeeper Stefan Frei for his second goal of the season.

Seattle was already down a man after left back Reed Baker-Whiting was issued his second yellow card for tugging Vargas while chasing a ball in the 73rd minute.

Sporting came into the match with seven straight MLS losses and 10 consecutive winless MLS matches.

A quick restart from Seattle helped João Paulo send a lob to a wide-open Jordan Morris who sent a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Tim Melia for the first goal of the match in the 13th minute.

SKC responded six minutes later with a Johnny Russell left-footed goal after a build-up in the right flank from midfielder Erik Thommy to Memo Rodriguez, who leaked the ball out to Russell from five yards outside the box in the 19th minute.

In the 70th minute, Dániel Sallói was carried off the pitch after a challenge from Seattle center back Jackson Ragen slid into his right leg. While Sallói was receiving treatment, Russell and Seattle CB Yeimar Gomez had to be separated as both were grabbing each other after the challenge.

Russell and Gomez were issued yellow cards.

Sallói was carried off the pitch by trainers putting no weight on his right leg. Khiry Shelton, Felipe Hernandez, and Alenis Vargas subbed in for right back Jake Davis, Rodriguez, and Sallói in the 72nd minute.

SKC held possession for most of the match at 57% and outshot Seattle 16 (four on target) to 10 (one on target).

Sporting is no longer the last-place team in the Western Conference, jumping up to 12th with a 3-9-5 record.

Sporting hits the road to face LA Galaxy on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. CT.

