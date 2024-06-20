Sporting KC’s late comeback falls short in Real Salt Lake loss

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Defensive lapses continue to plague Sporting Kansas City’s 2024 season.

Several examples led to SKC’s 4-3 Wednesday night Juneteenth loss to MLS Western Conference first-place side Real Salt Lake.

It started with midfielder Nemanja Radoja who had a turnover that quickly led to RSL’s fiery counter-attack with an Andrés Gómez goal in the 14th minute.

FOX4 Sports: Read more Chiefs, Royals, Sporting, Current news

Sporting could have tied the match in the 23rd minute with a Johnny Russell penalty kick but it was saved by 19-year-old RSL spot starter Gavin Beavers. They instead tied the match in the 28th minute with Stephen Afrifa’s goal off of an assist from Radoja.

It didn’t take RSL long to respond. A four-pass sequence after a missed set piece from SKC led to an Anderson Julio who outran both center backs Andreu Fontàs and Dany Rosero en route to a chip goal over goalkeeper Tim Melia’s head in the 33rd minute.

Fontàs attempted to challenge Gómez in the 51st minute but missed which led to a Gomez brace for a 3-1 lead.

Striker Willy Agada answered with a goal in the 70th minute off of a cross from right back Zorhan Bassong who started for Tim Leibold after he suffered an injury in warm-ups.

Sporting KC looking to July transfer window amid midfielder crisis

Substitute midfielder Memo Rodriguez was dispossessed by Gómez in the midfield in the 84th minute which led to a Max Crooks goal that all but appeared to seal the match at 4-2.

Agada notched a brace in the 90+5th minute with a header off of a corner kick to bring SKC to 4-3 in the last moments of stoppage time. In the last minute, midfielder Erik Thommy’s potential equalizer bounced off of the left post.

For a team that also gave up four goals in a 4-2 loss to LA Galaxy on Saturday, the feeling of not being a stronghold on defense continues to frustrate 13th-place Sporting KC.

“I think we give up four soft goals,” SKC head coach Peter Vermes said. “Unfortunately it’s it’s very similar to what has happened in many other games. Even last game, we’re finding our way back in the game and then we just give up just a nothing goal. Buries the team, buries the team.”

Bob Kendrick talks loss of Willie Mays ahead of historic game in Birmingham

SKC was much more fluid in their attack though which pushed their comeback forward. They outshot RSL 27 (eight on target) to 14 (nine on target) and registered a 2.43 xG to RSL’s 2.52 xG.

They switched to a 4-4-2 formation that allowed Thommy, Afrifa, Agada, and Russell to vary their attacking runs and set each other up for long balls that took advantage of RSL’s low block and spacing. It allowed Afrifa to score a goal in his second straight game and Agada to break a scoring drought that began on April 7.

“Thommy was a little bit more underneath and Thommy had a little bit more of a free reign,” Vermes said. “I wanted to make sure that Willy was sort of the reference point in the middle and high and also in the box when the ball was wide. For the most part, that worked. I think we created a lot of chances. You can’t deny the fight all the way to the very end. You can’t deny that on the guys. It’s there. It’s just you dig yourself such a deep hole in the kind of goals and the number of goals that you give up in these games. It’s just too easy.”

Missouri leaders throw flag, cry ‘foul’ on 2019 Border War Truce

“It’s a good one that we’re creating chances and scoring goals, but again, I feel like we can do more much, much better in terms of finishing,” Agada said. “The best way to win the games and keep your head up is to make sure you defend your goal.”

The frustration is apparent on the backline as Sporting is the second-worst team in MLS with 40 goals allowed.

“We’re really frustrated because we keep pushing hard all the time and every time we’re down and we keep coming back,” Bassong said. “We have a lot of hope. We have a lot of energy after that. After we score a goal, we think we’re coming back and boom, there’s a goal (allowed) like this. I don’t know if our mind is just going down a little bit. It’s always hard to come back, especially after two goals difference.

Kansas lawmakers pass STAR bonds bill to lure Chiefs, Royals

“Then we come back to a one-goal difference and then after little mistakes then we got to go back to two goals. Every time it’s just hard. But I think we have just got to keep going and keep it up and I think it’s going to come. We have just got to work harder in training and that’s it.”

Bassong’s description describes Sporting’s season all too well. And the road gets even tougher with playoff position squads Columbus Crew, Austin FC, and Colorado Rapids coming up.

Sporting face the Crew in a quick turnaround on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.