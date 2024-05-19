Sporting KC’s comeback falls short against Austin, falls to last place in conference

AUSTIN, Texas — Sporting Kansas City was inches away from tying Austin FC at 3 in stoppage time but midfielder Erik Thommy’s shot bounced off of the crossbar in a 3-2 loss.

It was Sporting’s last gasp in the 90+1 minute, tying a match that saw them go down 3-1 after scoring the first goal of the game.

VAR overturned a goal from Austin’s Daniel Pereira in the fifth minute because right winger Jáder Obrian was offside.

Forward and captain Johnny Russell got the scoring started in the 18th minute with his first goal of the season. Midfielder Memo Rodriguez sent a lofted pass to striker Alan Pulido who carried the ball into the right side of the box and fed the ball to a streaking Russell, who used a right-footed finish to score.

Austin responded in the 28th minute after their press forced SKC goalkeeper Tim Melia to commit a turnover in his own box that resulted in an Obrian goal.

This match was Melia’s 250th appearance in his 15-year MLS career. He is one of 14 goalkeepers (five active) to reach the milestone.

Austin took a 2-1 lead in the 39th minute when Pereira collected a long pass just outside of the right side of the box and sent a cross to Obrian in the center of the box who dodged a sliding Rodriguez for a left-footed finish.

Austin only needed 45 seconds to start the second half for midfielder Sebastián Driussi to score his sixth goal of the season in the 46th minute to increase their lead to 3-1.

Sporting right back Jake Davis used his right foot to get a massive laser goal from almost 10 yards outside the box to the top right corner and cut the deficit to 3-2.

In the 82nd minute, Melia also saved a Driussi penalty kick. He ended up with four saves on the night.

Sporting held possession for 54% of the match and outshot Austin 17-12 but only had three shots on goal compared to seven from Austin.

SKC is 2-6-5, good for last in the Western Conference standings, but is only five points outside of a playoff spot.

Sporting has a short rest before they come home to face FC Tulsa in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

