Sporting KC blasted by Columbus Crew in 4-0 road loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sporting Kansas City experimented with a new formation against the Columbus Crew but defensive miscues again caused a massive 4-0 defeat on Saturday night at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

Cucho Hernández notched a hat trick for Columbus with goals in the 32nd, 45+2nd and 71st minutes.

Christian Ramirez scored in the 66th minute during a transition in what commentators said “looks like a training drill”. Ramirez’s first shot was blocked by goalkeeper John Pulskamp before he gathered the ball and scored. Center back Robert Voloder was running to defend and had a chance to block the second shot but slowed down as Ramirez scored.

Head coach Peter Vermes switched the team’s formation to a 3-4-3 that descended into a five-man backline on defense. Vermes said he chose the formation based on the players available as some players were fatigued and some were injured.

With the losses of Felipe Hernandez, Remi Walter and Danny Flores, the midfield has been in dire straits with fullback Jake Davis playing in the midfield and attacker Khiry Shelton seeing time at right back.

Sporting is continuing to lose bodies as Shelton subbed in for starting RB Kayden Pierre who left the game with a hand injury in the 31st minute and CB Robert Castellanos “turned his ankle” in the 21st minute but finished the half before being subbed for Andreu Fontàs.

Offense also lacked for SKC as they only garnered three shots (none on target) to Columbus’s 13 shots (seven on target) with a 0.23 expected goal rate to Columbus’s 1.93.

With three wins on the season, one win since March, Sporting sits right above San Jose as the worst team in the MLS Western Conference at 3-12-5.

They host seventh-place Austin FC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

