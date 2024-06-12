Sporting Kansas City hit the reset button last season. Can it happen again? Podcast

Has Sporting Kansas City reached a pivot point similar to last year? The club can only hope.

After an awful start in 2023, Sporting rallied with a super second half that continued with a spirited playoff run.

This season? After a somewhat encouraging start, Sporting dropped seven straight to drop into last place. Like last year, Sporting ended its woes with a victory over Seattle, and now we’ll see if history can repeat itself.

Star columnist Sam McDowell breaks down the season, projects what changes may be coming and talks about the status of manager Peter Vermes.