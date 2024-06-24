Sporting Kansas City announces departure of front-office executive Brian Bliss

Sporting Kansas City announced Monday morning that it has parted ways with technical director and vice president of player personnel Brian Bliss.

A news release issued by the Major League Soccer club indicated the decision was mutual.

“Brian has been a great ambassador for Sporting Kansas City and his efforts as a leading member of our technical staff are appreciated,” owner Michael Illig said in the release. “We are thankful for his commitment to the organization, and we wish him well.”

The release stated that Sporting KC “will make an announcement regarding the leadership of the club’s technical staff in the coming days.”

Sporting KC lost 4-2 to the L.A. Galaxy on the road Saturday night. Sporting is now 3-10-5 with a mere 14 points — seven points out of an MLS playoff spot.

Manager Peter Vermes and Sporting KC play host to Austin on Saturday evening at Children’s Mercy Park.

This story will be updated.