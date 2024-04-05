Sporting event trifecta in St. Louis drawing thousands downtown

ST. LOUIS – Thousands of sports fans are planning to head downtown for a sports game trifecta Saturday.

Battlehawks fans were out Friday, meeting with players at a rally ahead of the team’s first home game.

The big sports weekend in downtown starts with the Cardinals game in the afternoon, followed by both City SC and the Battlehawks playing Saturday night.

However, fans at the rally said this weekend is about the Battlehawks.

“Battlehawks is number one, honey. I love my Cardinals; don’t get me wrong, but they’ve got all summer. We’re just starting the season,” Sandy Johnston, Battlehawks fan, said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

The St. Louis Battlehawks are looking to even their record after last week’s loss on the road in Michigan. Optimism this year is high after the Battlehawks led attendance records last season in the former XFL.

This year’s home campaign at The Dome will hold five home games, hoping to sell out each game.

Fans said inside the stadium is where you’re going to have a great time.

“The energy level is so high. It gets noisy, it gets wild, it gets rowdy—nothing dangerous. It is a lot of fun hooting and hollering and stuff like that,” Toby Brown, fan, said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.