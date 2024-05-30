Sporting CP add huge buyout clause to Zeno Debast’s contract ahead of transfer

Zeno Debast has flown to Portugal to undergo medical tests ahead of his move to Lisbon to join Sporting CP. As reported by Het Nieuwsblad, the defender will sign a deal until 2029 which will have a buyout clause of €80m. All that is left now is for a fee to be agreed between the Portuguese champions and Debast’s current club Anderlecht. The defender has already said his goodbye to the fans during the sides last home game of the season.

Debast is widely regarded as one of the hottest prospects in Belgian football at the moment. Despite being only 20, the defender has already played 96 times for Anderlecht and is a full international. He has been included in the upcoming squad for the Euro’s in Germany. Alongside Jan Vertonghen at the heart of Anderlecht’s defence, the young talent has shown immense potential as well as the ability to play at a higher level. Lisbon appears to be a good step in his career, as impressing in Portugal will certainly open up further avenues.

Clearly, Sporting see the potential in Debast. The release clause suggests that they think that interest will only increase if he can become a key player for them over the next few years. Impressing in the upcoming tournament in Germany will certainly help increase the players profile.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson