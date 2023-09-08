Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for September 8

Welcome to Sportico’s transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and products across the sports business industry.

PERSONNEL

XFL Names Nish Mehta SVP of Sponsorships & Business Development

More from Sportico.com

The XFL announced that Nish Mehta has joined the League as SVP of sponsorships & business development, as part of the league’s commercial team under the direction of chief commercial officer Josh Cella. Mehta joins the XFL from Twitter, where he oversaw numerous industry verticals. Under his leadership, the team was responsible for building strategic partnerships with brands to help them leverage Twitter’s audience and platform solutions.

GMA Consulting Adds Dan Hartman and Pat Eichner as Associate Partners

GMA Consulting (GMA) has appointed two new associate partners: Dan Hartman, Colorado’s senior-most gaming regulator and executive for the last 31 years, and Pat Eichner, a communications leader who most recently helped launch PointsBet in both the U.S. and Canada. Hartman will be responsible for developing GMA’s regulatory and government affairs business unit while also contributing to other specializations within the firm. Eichner will oversee communications efforts to highlight GMA Consulting’s current client portfolio and will help the company develop its strategic communications vertical. Hartman served most recently as the lead regulator for the Colorado Division of Gaming during the rapid growth of the state’s sports betting industry.

LA Galaxy Announce Restructuring and New Executive Leadership Team

The LA Galaxy have appointed Tom Braun as president of business operations and chief operating officer (COO), and Urel Martinez has been promoted to chief revenue officer (CRO). Announced by Dan Beckerman, president and CEO of AEG, Braun, Martinez and chief creative and brand officer Will Misselbrook will comprise the LA Galaxy senior management team and will lead all LA Galaxy business operations. LA Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney will continue to lead all soccer operations. Braun will oversee and lead all day-to-day facets of LA Galaxy business operations and will report directly to Beckerman. As CRO, Martinez will oversee ticket sales and service, marketing, LA Galaxy partnerships and fan engagement.

Cameron MacMillan Joins Underdog Sports as Vice President of VIP

Cameron MacMillan has joined Underdog Sports as the vice president of VIP, overseeing the Top Dogs Program. MacMillan was co-founder and COO of RotoGrinders.com in 2009, a community and content provider for daily fantasy sports and now sports betting. RotoGrinders was acquired by Better Collective (BETCO on Swedish Nasdaq) for nearly $60M in 2021. Underdog Sports investors include Mark Cuban, Kevin Durant, Trae Young and Odell Beckham Jr.

Rui Costa Elected to European Club Association Board

Rui Costa, the president of Sport Lisboa e Benfica, has been elected as a member of the board of the European Club Association (ECA) for the 2023-2027 term. The Portuguese icon secured his spot at the general assembly convened on Sept. 7 in Berlin, Germany. Benfica is the sole Portuguese club to gain representation on the ECA board. Costa, who won a multitude of trophies in Portugal and Italy as an elite footballer, has been Benfica president since October 2021.

PARTNERSHIPS

Oak View Group, MSG Entertainment and Sphere Form Venue Management Venture

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) and Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR), and Oak View Group announced the founding of Crown Properties Collection, a new entity that will manage marquee partnerships with sports and entertainment brands and venues worldwide. This endeavor brings together the MSG family of companies and OVG, a developer of sports and entertainment venues. With this announcement, industry veteran Jay Voelker will join OVG as president to lead CPC. In addition to being founding partners, MSG Entertainment and Sphere Entertainment will also serve as CPC’s first clients, with CPC overseeing the global partnership and sponsorship representation of all brands and properties across the MSG family of companies, including Sphere (which opens in Las Vegas on Sept. 29), Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, Beacon Theatre, The Chicago Theatre, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, MSG Networks, the Radio City Rockettes and the Christmas Spectacular. Global partnership sales and strategy will be managed by CPC, while the MSG family of companies will provide expertise and advisory services to CPC.

Qatar Airways Announced as Official Airline Partner of BWT Alpine F1 Team

Qatar Airways is now the official airline partner of BWT Alpine F1 Team as part of a multiyear agreement and will be working together to promote the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 on Oct. 6-8. The partnership comes after the announcement of Qatar Airways as official airline and global partner with Formula 1 earlier this year. The partnership will include specialized branding on the driver helmets and caps for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, along with various events held during the race weekend featuring the BWT Alpine F1 Team and Qatar Airways executives, cabin crew and the public. The airline unveiled its new Formula 1 livery painted on a specially branded Boeing 777 aircraft.

Sportfive Wins Media Rights for South American World Cup Qualifiers



Global sports marketing agency Sportfive has announced exclusive ownership of third-party media rights for the South American World Cup Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The agreement encompasses all CONMEBOL home World Cup Qualifier matches for the national teams of Brazil and Argentina. Additionally, Sportfive is set to oversee the media rights for all home friendlies of the Brazilian national team.

Verizon’s Private Wireless Coach-to-Coach Communications Goes Live for NFL Season

Verizon Business announced that their managed private wireless solution, coach-to-coach communications, is officially live in all 30 NFL stadiums. The system was initially piloted during all five international NFL games in the 2022 season, which included deployment and management of the private wireless technology, testing and coordination, and continued this preseason. The Verizon engineered private network is deployed at field level of each stadium leveraging antennas which allow for full coverage throughout the field.

49ers Name Lexus as Team’s Official Luxury Vehicle

The San Francisco 49ers have a new multiyear partnership with global luxury automotive brand Lexus. As part of the deal, Lexus becomes the “Official Luxury Vehicle” of the NFL franchise. Highlighting the partnership is the new Lexus Lounge, a field level club at Levi’s Stadium. Outfitted with Lexus branding and model Lexus vehicles at exterior entrances, the club is accessible for all fans with field-level seats behind the South end zone and includes all-inclusive food and beverage. Pregame at 49ers games, Lexus Lounge ticket holders will have the opportunity to watch 49ers players enter and exit through the player tunnel, which is directly connected to the luxury space.

Tom Brady Joins Delta Air Lines as Strategic Advisor

Delta Air Lines and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady have a new partnership connecting Brady to Delta as a long-term strategic advisor. The partnership includes multiple elements that will involve Brady in strategic initiatives alongside Delta’s global employee base, customers and other key stakeholders. Brady will partner with Delta to develop and advise on strategic training and teamwork tools for the airline’s more than 90,000 employees.

The Players’ Lounge Announces Partnership With University of Tennessee

The Players’ Lounge (TPL), a media platform for college athletes and universities to engage with fans through content, digital and in-person experiences, has announced a sponsorship with the University of Tennessee. Through the agreement, TPL will work with current and former Tennessee athletes to create unique branding and NIL opportunities. NFL quarterback and former Vol Joshua Dobbs and former teammate Thomas Edwards are responsible for bringing The Players’ Lounge to Knoxville.

Reebok Announces Partnership With Justin Fields

Reebok and Justin Fields have announced a long-term partnership, part of Reebok’s long-term strategy in team sports, which will include the expansion of its athlete roster, greater presence within sport culture, and the introduction of new performance footwear and apparel offerings. Reebok joined the Justin Fields Youth Camp, an initiative built to give children of the Greater Chicago area summer break experiences filled with fitness and fun. This season, Fields will be integrated in a variety of digital and social creative content that highlights the partnership, from fitness to lifestyle. In SS24, Reebok will tap Fields to front its running shoe release of the FloatZig 1.

The 33rd Team Partners With ESPN New York Radio on Player-Led Content

The 33rd Team has a new partnership with ESPN Audio that gives the right to broadcast portions of its New York Jets-centered content on ESPN New York Radio. The media company has also announced new player-led content for the 2023 season, featuring San Francisco 49ers LB Fred Warner, Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and QB Chase Daniel. Additionally, The 33rd Team will make its return for a third consecutive year to SiriusXM Radio with its own show breaking down what is happening around the league. ESPN Audio will broadcast portions of The 33rd Team’s The Jets Podcast with Wayne Chrebet and Laveranues Coles on various ESPN New York Radio shows.

Juventus and Socios.com Expand Their Partnership

Juventus and Socios.com, a blockchain-powered platform, are expanding their partnership to deliver more benefits and rewards for the club’s fans through the JUV Fan Token. The Bianconeri first partnered with Socios.com in September 2018, and in late 2019, Juventus became the first club to launch its official Fan Token. Fan Tokens are collectible digital assets that provide sports fans with a new tool to connect with their favorite teams and be rewarded for their loyalty. Both parties have agreed to increase the catalog of benefits and rewards that Juventus fans will be able to access through the JUV Fan Token. Starting on the 2023-24 season, Juventus fans can play dream matches at the Allianz Stadium and take advantage of other benefits such as early access for match tickets, special discounted rates for the J Hotel, the J Museum and the Allianz Stadium Tour, as well as the club’s membership programs.

Viacom18 Names as New Media Rights Partner for Indian Super League

Football Sports Development Limited announced Viacom18 Media Private Limited as the new home of Indian football for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. Viacom18 will be the exclusive media rights holder for ISL, India’s top-tier football league, across digital and linear TV platforms. The telecast will be available for fans in multiple languages and will also be streamed free on JioCinema. Over the past decade, ISL has proven to be a driving force behind the overall development of football in India. Viacom18 will take ISL to a larger audience. Viacom18’s digital streaming platform, JioCinema, which will stream ISL for free, has done livestreaming of properties such as the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the TATA IPL.

Seattle Seahawks Announce Multi-Year Partnership With T-Mobile

The Seattle Seahawks announced a new partnership with T-Mobile as the Exclusive 5G Wireless Partner of the team, which will extend through the 2028 season. Per the partnership, T-Mobile branding will be visible in-venue at Lumen Field beginning with the team’s regular season home opener on Sept. 10. T-Mobile will also enhance the fan experience at Lumen Field, in addition to rolling out network upgrades to boost connectivity for customers at events year-round. T-Mobile adds to the Seahawks’ growing portfolio of industry-leading partners based in the greater Seattle area.

Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz Signs With PBX Pickleball

PBX Pickleball, the organization that unites retired professional athletes with the pickleball community, has signed Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz, among other former MLBers, as the latest PBX Pros. Smoltz joins a list of accomplished retired professional athletes who will participate in the PBX Tour, PBX Pro-Ams, PBX Dream Weekends and PBX Corporate Experiences starting later this year. In the PBX Tour, the PBX Pros will represent their respective sports in tournaments for live audiences across the country. In the PBX Pro-Ams, Dream Weekends and Corporate Experiences, amateur pickleball players will have the opportunity to take the pickleball court with retired stars from baseball, hockey, football, basketball and other sports. As part of its outreach to athletes across major American sports, PBX Pickleball partnered with the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) and the NHL Alumni Association.

PRODUCTS

USTA Launches Strategic Investment Initiative

The USTA has formally launched USTA Ventures. The newly created USTA Strategic Investment Committee, through USTA Ventures, will be charged with evaluating a broad spectrum of long-term investment opportunities. The focus will be on acquiring potential equity stakes in technologies and other companies that will help to advance the USTA’s mission of promoting and developing the growth of tennis in the United States, and elevating experiences at the U.S. Open, which is owned and operated by the USTA.

PURCHASES

Liberty Media Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire QuintEvents

Liberty Media Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire greater than 90% of QuintEvents LLC in a transaction valuing the company at $313 million. Quint will be attributed to Liberty Media’s Formula One Group tracking stock, and the transaction, expected to be accretive, will be funded with cash on hand. Quint is a global provider of official ticket, hospitality and travel experiences to many of the world’s most prominent sports and entertainment events. Quint packages and sells ticket and hospitality inventory with experiences through relationships with sporting event rights holders including Formula 1, the NBA, the Kentucky Derby and MotoGP. F1 and Quint will continue to be operated as separate companies.

SX Global Welcomes New Investor Group for FIM World Supercross Championship

SX Global, the promoters of the FIM World Supercross Championship, confirmed the sale of its business to an investment group led by sports investors Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori. The pair join SX Global’s CEO Adam Bailey to form the new ownership and leadership group. Louis-Dreyfus, a French businessman, became the youngest chairman in English football history when he purchased a controlling stake in 2022 in Sunderland AFC at 23 years old. He also has interests in French football club Olympique de Marseille and esports’ organization Ovation. Sartori is a Uruguayan businessman, senator and co-owner of Sunderland alongside Louis-Dreyfus. He is also a board member and vice president of French football club AS Monaco FC.

Best of Sportico.com

Click here to read the full article.