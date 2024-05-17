Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for May 17

Welcome to Sportico’s transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships, purchases and products across the sports business industry.

PERSONNEL

WSC Sports Names Director of New Gen AI-Specific Division

WSC Sports, a purveyor of AI-powered sports video content, has created a generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) group and named Itai Epstein as WSC Sports’ director of Gen AI. In that role, Epstein will lead that team as it continues to explore the next era of fan engagement. Epstein has been with the company for almost five years, most recently as the director of business development and head of EMEA and China. The current team consists of 22 full-time dedicated Gen AI engineers and business executives with plans to more than double within the year.

SMAC Entertainment Adds Stefon Diggs to Talent Roster

SMAC Entertainment, a talent management firm and production company, has signed star NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs. SMAC will work with Diggs to identify new endeavors in the sports, entertainment and fashion landscapes. Their work with the Pro Bowl and All-Pro receiver will begin immediately and will be spearheaded by April Guidone and Jasmine “Mooch” Sina.

USTA Names Kevin Flaherty Chief Financial Officer

The USTA has appointed Kevin Flaherty as the USTA’s chief financial officer, reporting to Lew Sherr, the USTA’s CEO and executive director. Flaherty will be responsible for leading the financial management strategy for the USTA, and he’ll be tasked with developing and executing financial and operational strategies, metrics and control systems to optimize the organization’s assets and promote the growth of tennis. Flaherty previously served as the senior vice president of club finance at the NFL, where he led the team responsible for the financial analysis used to inform ownership on the overall league economic model and inform decision-making in areas including club financial policy development, stadium projects, stadium financing programs, ownership transactions, debt policy and issuance, revenue sharing and pension plan management.

Knight Commission Announces Olson, Brooke and Ng as New Members

Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics has added three new members: Charles Olson, Beth Brooke and Kim Ng. Brooke has worked for four decades at Ernst & Young, where she was global vice chair-public policy, a member of EY’s Global Board and global sponsor of diversity and inclusion. A former Division I women’s basketball player at Purdue and member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, she founded the Women Athletes Business Network. Ng, a former collegiate softball player, has been a professional baseball executive for over 30 years. In 2020, she became the first woman named general manager of a major North American men’s professional sports team when she was hired to run the Miami Marlins. Olson, a trustee of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, began his term as a commission member in January. The grandson of James L. Knight, Olson is a businessman in his hometown of Macon, Ga., and a football referee in the Gulf South Conference.

Serena Ventures Fund Founding General Partner Moves on

Alison Rapaport Stillman, a founding general partner at Serena Williams’ Serena Ventures, has announced on LinkedIn that she will be leaving the venture capital firm. Stillman was in charge of overseeing portfolio management and sourcing new investments, along with growing the reach and impact of the SV portfolio. She has not yet announced what she will be doing next. The Serena Ventures Fund was founded in 2020, backing women and people of color.

PARTNERSHIPS

Team USA Adds Lilly as Presenting Sponsor for U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Eli Lilly has been named an official partner of Making Team USA presented by Xfinity, a marketing and sponsorship platform highlighting Olympic hopeful athletes. With the partnership, Lilly will also be the presenting sponsor for the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, held in Indianapolis June 15-23. In 2023, Lilly renewed its relationship with Team USA and serves as an official partner in prescription medicine and health equity through the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Eagles Partner With TickPick to Deliver Gameday Experiences for Fans

Tickpick has been named the Official Fan Experience Partner of the Philadelphia Eagles and will offer exclusive gameday experiences and perks for Eagles fans. As part of the multiyear deal, the TickPick Landing will debut at Lincoln Financial Field in 2024, offering a pregame fan experience featuring all-inclusive food and beverage options, as well as meet-and-greets with former Eagles players. TickPick’s packages will offer opportunities such as holding the American flag on the field during the national anthem and winning autographed memorabilia, including jerseys and helmets.

Hilton Named Official Hotel Partner of USA Fencing

USA Fencing, the national governing body for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of fencing in the United States, has partnered with Hilton as Official Hotel Partner of USA Fencing ahead of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Starting later in 2024, USA Fencing’s more than 40,000 members and their families will have access to discounted room rates for stays at Hilton properties while traveling for the more than 130 USA Fencing sanctioned events across the country each year, as well as during travel for international competition. Additionally, travel outside of fencing needs will launch as an exclusive discount for USA Fencing members in late 2024 onwards. Hilton will also extend benefits to USA Fencing members who sign up for Hilton Honors, its loyalty program.

The Soccer Tournament Names Coca-Cola Official Partner for TST 202

The Soccer Tournament (TST) announced a partnership with Coca-Cola, making it the official beverage partner of TST 2024. Coca-Cola will play a central role in the festival experience for fans attending this year’s tournament. As part of The Coca-Cola Company’s portfolio of beverages, Bodyarmor will return as the Official Sports Drink of The Soccer Tournament. The men’s tournament will also include entries from European clubs Burnley, Borussia Dortmund, Wrexham Red Dragons and Villarreal CF. Notable players slated to compete include JJ and Kealia Watt (Burnley), English Premier League legend Sergio Agüero (Agüero Team), former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco (Nati SC) and former U.S. Women’s National Team teammates Heather O’Reilly and Ali Krieger (US Women).

FloSports, California Collegiate Athletic Association Forge Media Rights Agreement

FloSports, a sports media company, and the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) have entered into an exclusive multiyear, seven-figure media rights agreement to begin this fall. Through the agreement, FloSports will represent the CCAA and its 13 NCAA Division II sports, providing a global platform to live stream events and provide the teams, universities and athletes with a content engine across web and social. FloSports will deliver more than 1,200 regular-season and CCAA postseason events for men’s and women’s sports from 12 member institutions that combine to make up the largest student enrollment in all of NCAA Division II. Games will be made available for live and on-demand viewing and supported by an original content slate, including social media programming.

PURCHASES

Octagon’s Cricket Division Acquires Global Cricket Management

Octagon Cricket has acquired Global Cricket Management (GCM), a cricket talent management firm. As part of the acquisition, industry veteran and former GCM CEO Francois Brink will serve as head of Octagon Cricket. Additionally, Franco Barocas, Octagon African chairman, Global Rugby and Cricket, together with Clifford Bloxham, SVP and head of Octagon UK Talent and Properties, will play a role in leading the division globally. Octagon Cricket will represent nearly 80 cricketers, including players, coaches and broadcasters across Africa, Asia and Europe.

PRODUCTS

Veteran Broadcaster and Global CMO Launch Advisory and Independent Media Company

Veteran broadcaster Kevin Weekes and global CMO Megan Weekes have launched Speekes, an advisory and independent media company. Speekes will rely on Megan and Kevin to help businesses and brands to navigate the increasingly complex multimedia landscape. Kevin will continue his broadcasting career. Megan has more than 17 years of experience in global communications and marketing on Madison Avenue, acting most recently as a Global CMO at multinational communications leader Havas. Kevin has worked for ESPN, ABC, NBC, NHL Network and MSG.

