Sporticast: NFL’s Media Billions, March Madness Upsets, Endeavor’s IPO

Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick
·1 min read

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the long-awaited next round of NFL media deals. The world’s richest sports league re-upped with TV partners ESPN, FOX, NBC and CBS, plus streaming partner Amazon, on 11-year deals worth over $105 billion.

They also discuss March Madness, in which an upset-filled men’s bracket in Indiana has been partially overshadowed by the unequal conditions of the women’s tournament down in Texas. They also talk about a potential Endeavor IPO, which comes two years after the sports and entertainment giant pulled the plug on a prior IPO at the last minute, and mull the move by former Turner president David Levy to join Genius Sports as its new chairman.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)

