Sporticast: Messi’s Contract Details, More Team Sales

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Jacob Feldman discuss some of the recently reported details of Leo Messi’s expected contract with MLS’ Inter Miami. The soccer star will earn more than $50 million per year in a two-and-a-half-year deal that includes an option for 2026. Notably, a significant portion of that figure includes potential equity in the team. Additional revenue sharing agreements with league partners like Apple, Adidas and Fanatics are still being negotiated.

With Copa America and World Cup competitions coming to the USA, the greatest active soccer player now has a big stake in the success of soccer in America.

Meanwhile, legendary basketball star Michael Jordan is cashing out of much of his ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that values the club at $3 billion. Jordan purchased the team for $275 in 2010. At the same time, the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning have been valued at $1.4 billion as Arctos Sports Partners acquires a minority interest in the team. The hosts discuss whether the franchise market can remain this active, and what it means to see deals reset the market over and over again.

Lastly, Jacob shares his feelings about the coverage of Rory McIlroy second place finish at the US Open.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)

