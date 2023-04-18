Sporticast: Commanders Sale Latest, Netflix Streaming Issues

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the looming sale of the Washington Commanders. Current owner Dan Snyder reached an agreement in principle last week to sell the NFL franchise to a group led by Josh Harris for about $6 billion.

If a deal is executed, it would be the highest price ever paid for a sports team, eclipsing the $4.6 billion that Rob Walton and his family paid for the NFL’s Denver Broncos last year. It would also end Snyder’s nearly 25-year run in Washington, a tenure marred by myriad missteps and controversies. Snyder is currently under multiple investigations, by multiple different groups, which are looking into workplace harassments and financial impropriety.

Harris is the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, and he owns smaller equity stakes in English soccer team Crystal Palace and the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers (he would need to sell that Steelers stake if he buys the Commanders). He is just the latest in the proliferation of the “super owner”—individuals (Stan Kroenke, David Blitzer) or groups (Fenway Sports Group, MLSE) that own multiple teams in multiple leagues, often in multiple cities.

Next, the hosts discuss steaming issues for digital media giant Netflix. The company’s live reunion episode for popular reality series Love Is Blind was delayed more than 90 minutes on Sunday–a process all too familiar for sports fans in the streaming era. It sparks a discussion about Netflix’s sports aspirations.

