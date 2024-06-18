Sporticast 354: DeChambeau Finally Wins Over Golf Fans, Media

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Bryson DeChambeau’s U.S. Open victory.

DeChambeau was much criticized earlier in his career by both fans and fellow players who disliked his slow play and his brash attitude–he had a silly public spat with Brooks Koepka, and once said that he considered Augusta National, the home of the Masters, to be a “par 67 for me.” That’s changed in recent years, a stretch that included his joining the LIV Golf tour. DeChambeau received strong support from fans this weekend as he won his second U.S. Open title, and second major overall.

The hosts also talk about what happened after the tournament. DeChambeau stuck around Pinehurst following his win, interacting with fans and media members for hours. One video in particular, of DeChambeau helping a Golf Channel analyst recreate his 18th-hole bunker shot, went viral on Sunday evening. The hosts talk about expectations of sports celebrities, and whether the praise was warranted.

.@Johnson_Wagner re-creates Bryson DeChambeau's winning bunker shot with some help from Bryson himself! 😂👏 @b_dechambeau



📺: Golf Central Live From the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/cjqhdlnMMc — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 17, 2024

Next they talk about a huge sigh of relief at ESPN, and its parent company, Disney. After facing the possibility that both the NBA and NHL finals could end in sweeps, the network will get at least a Game 5 in both series. That’s worth millions of dollars. In the NBA, for example, ESPN would have pocketed about $120 million in ad sales for a four-game series. That jumps to $155 million for a five-game series, $200 million for a six-game series, and $265 million for a seven-game series. The later games typically draw more viewers, and are therefore more valuable for advertisers.

The hosts also talk about a new investor in TGL’s Boston franchise; Tom Brady’s football broadcast debut in the UFL playoffs; and Charles Barkley announcing that he’ll retire from broadcast television after the next NBA season, but not necessarily from media altogether.

