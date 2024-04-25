Sporticast 341: Caleb Williams Is a New Type of NFL Draft Prospect

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the upcoming NFL Draft.

Once a relatively mundane day during the NFL offseason, the draft has mushroomed into a multi-day traveling circus. It’s one of a number of examples–like the scouting combine and the annual schedule release–of the world’s richest sports league manufacturing big commercial opportunities outside of its regular season and playoffs. Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected in Detroit this week for the event, with teams selling new sponsorships to their own draft day activities.

More from Sportico.com

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to be the first pick, chosen by the Chicago Bears. While it’s unclear exactly what Williams will make on his rookie contract, it will be considerably less than what top picks were making two decades ago. When Sam Bradford was taken No. 1 in 2010, he signed a $78 million deal with $50 million guaranteed. Last year, top pick Bryce Young signed a $38 million deal with about $24.6 million guaranteed. The hosts talk about why that’s changed.

They also discuss a few ways in which NIL opportunities have changed the way NFL prospects view the jump from college to the pros. Williams was making millions, above board, at USC. He’ll make more in the NFL of course, but the financial calculus for the biggest NCAA stars has certainly shifted the way they approach the draft. Sports lawyer Darren Heitner said on Twitter Wednesday that he’d heard more NFL prospects were choosing not to attend the draft, largely because they’re now accustomed to being paid for appearances. Williams, who does not have an agent, reportedly has broached the topic of getting equity in the team that drafts him, something that is not allowed by the NFL.

The hosts close by talking more about New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe. The 6-foot-7 forward, popular for his physical play, has the second highest selling jersey among all first-year NHL players (trailing only Connor Bedard). That’s despite scoring just two goals this season.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever else you get your podcasts.)