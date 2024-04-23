Sporticast 340: Knicks, Rangers Charge Into Very New York Playoffs

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the start of the NBA and NHL playoffs. Both leagues are hoping to ride strong regular season attendance and ratings into the postseason, and both leagues feature a good MSG-owned team.

The New York Rangers opened the playoffs with a win over the Washington Capitals, including a goal from rookie (and fan favorite) Matt Rempe. The 6-foot-7 forward, who made headlines this year with frequent fights and some controversial hits, is nicknamed the ‘Rempire State Building,’ and he’s part of the optimism from Rangers fans seeking their first Stanly Cup win since 1994.

The hosts talk about Rempe’s style of play, and whether it’s a good vehicle to draw in new fans. They also talk about other NHL playoff storylines, including the growing burden placed atop the Toronto Maple Leafs, the real estate empire of the Edmonton Oilers, and an electric Game 1 between the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets.

Next they discuss the NBA playoffs, in which the New York Knicks are the No. 2 seed in the East. Both the Knicks and Rangers are owned by Jim Dolan’s MSG Sports, and though the stock price typically doesn’t change with postseason success, a sustained run by both could have a big impact on the company, which reaps money from the extra home games, the additional sales, and the ticket bump. The Knicks are worth $7.43 billion, according to Sportico, the second highest in the NBA. The Rangers are worth $2.45 billion, the second highest in the NHL. MSG Sports has a market cap of $4.36 billion.

Lastly, they talk about Shohei Ohtani’s latest sponsorship. Less than two weeks after his interpreter was formally charged with bank fraud related to illegal gambling, the Los Angeles Dodgers star is announcing new corporate partnerships. This one is with Rapsodo, which joins a stable of nearly 20 other endorsements for Ohtani.

