Sporticast 337: UConn’s Dominant Basketball Teams Don’t Pay the Bills

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including UConn’s second straight men’s NCAA tournament title. The Huskies dominated the March Madness field, winning every game by double digits en route to the school’s sixth national title since 1998. (The school’s women’s team has 10 titles in that span).

The hosts talk about the unique business that is UConn athletics. It is the only public school in FBS that spends more money on basketball than football, a trend that also holds true on the revenue side. The Huskies football team reported $1.7 million in ticket sales in 2022-23, as compared with $2.8 million in women’s basketball ticket sales and $6.3 million in men’s basketball ticket sales. It’s great to be dominant in basketball, but it doesn’t necessarily pay the bills—UConn received more than $30 million in subsidies from the academic side of the institution in Fiscal 2023.

Next, the hosts discuss the Masters, which is being held this week in Georgia. The golf tournament markets itself as “a tradition unlike any other,” and they debate the ways in which that is true, and the ways in which that is fanciful myth-building. One truly unique thing is the tournament’s media rights. ESPN and CBS pay $0 to broadcast the event, though estimates say the rights could be worth around $125 million per year in a real open market.

They close by running through a few other topics. Auburn is nearing the end of its deal with Under Armour, which included $10 million worth of stock in the apparel company. That stock is now worth about $1.4 million, according to Sportico‘s calculations. They also talk about a bobblehead giveaway that the New York Yankees are doing that is driving ticket sales.

