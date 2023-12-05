Sporticast 302: Florida State Playoff Snub Shows New World Order

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the college football playoff bowl schedule announcements. Michigan (13-0) will face Alabama (12-1) in one semifinal, and Washington (13-0) will play Texas (12-1) in the other, omitting undefeated Florida State (13-0), which won the ACC title game on Saturday with its third string quarterback, and Georgia (12-1), which slipped to No. 6 in the rankings after losing to Alabama in the SEC championship.

The hosts talk about how the FSU snub is part of a wider trend in college sports—money, primarily from TV networks, is concentrating in the Big Ten and SEC, leaving everyone else fighting for some secondary levels of access and respect. It’s a harsh new reality for schools such as Florida State. For much of the past decade, the Seminoles were on the inside of an exclusive five-conference club that represented the power nexus in college football. Now FSU is on the outside of a more exclusive two-conference club that has consolidated a lot of that power.

The omission will likely accelerate FSU’s possible exit from the ACC. School leaders have been vocal that they would look elsewhere if they felt their ACC membership was hindering their potential on a national scale, and the CFP’s announcement is powerful evidence for that argument. As Sportico first reported in August, Florida State is working with JPMorgan Chase to explore the possibility of raising money from a private equity fund to inject the athletic department with hundreds of millions in working capital. That money could possibly be used for the Seminoles to buy their way out of the ACC.

The hosts also discuss the finances of the four playoff teams. Texas (No. 2), Alabama (No. 3) and Michigan (No. 44) are three of the four richest public schools in the country, when ranked by their annual athletics budgets. They’re also three of the biggest football teams. Texas reported $162.5 million in football revenue in 2021-22, the most among all public schools. Michigan reported $131.4 million and Alabama reported $130.9 million. Washington is further down the list at $91.1 million, according to Sportico‘s college finance database.

The hosts close the show by talking about billionaire Steven Rales buying a bigger stake in the Indiana Pacers at a $3.47 billion valuation; and yet another controversy in NFL officiating.

