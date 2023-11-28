Sporticast 300: Thanksgiving Leftovers, College Football Chaos

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including their takeaways from a Thanksgiving weekend packed with NFL and college football games.

The NFL played its first ‘Black Friday’ game this year, part of the league’s media partnership with Amazon. The broadcast included exclusive product offers for fans streaming at home or on their mobile phones, an early glimpse at what many believe to the be future of live sports telecasts.

Next they talk about the end of the college football season. Rivalry games are over, leaving one more week of conference title games before the College Football Playoff choses its four semifinalists. Two teams appear to be locks–Michigan and defending champion Georgia, both undefeated–but there’s a logjam for the final two spots. Depending on what happens this weekend, the selection committee could be forced to pick between some of the sport’s richest and most popular programs, including Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State and Oregon.

They also talk about the growing buyouts for college football coaches. Texas A&M is paying Jimbo Fisher an unprecedented amount not to coach, but the school is not alone in shelling out eight-figure sums. Indiana, for example, will pay recently fired Tom Allen a reported $15.5 million. They discuss the financial motivation behind those contract incentives, which may be misinterpreted by many college football fans.

Lastly, they discuss the latest executive hire from the New York Mets. Steve Cohen’s baseball team on Monday named former Bloomberg Media CEO Scott Havens as its next president of business operations. The hosts discuss Cohen’s desire to eventually own SNY, the team’s RSN, and what the hire of Havens says about how Cohen views the future of MLB and media.

