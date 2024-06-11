Sport: Theo Hernandez offered to Real Madrid amid return dream – the response

AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez has been offered to his former club Real Madrid ahead of the summer mercato, according to reports in Spain.

SPORT recall how Theo signed for Real Madrid for €24m after playing for the academy of their city rivals Atletico Madrid, but was sold to Milan in the summer of 2019 for €23m after a season on loan at Real Sociedad.

The report states that the Frenchman wants a change of scenery and his goal is to return to Real Madrid five years after departing or to sign for Bayern Munich, which naturally means Alphonso Davies is implemented.

The full-back is closely following Real’s attempt to sign Davies, a priority objective to reinforce the left side of the defence. If the Canadian leaves, Bayern could then turn to Theo as a replacement for him.

Theo Hernandez was offered to Real Madrid – as per the journalist Álvarez de Mon – who informed him that he is not part of their plans to occupy a position that they have covered with or without Davies’ arrival.

Los Blancos’ only objective is the Bayern man, especially because he would be available for less than Theo who is valued at €60m by Milan, while Davies has just a year left on his contract so they may be forced to sell.