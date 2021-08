Aug. 6—Owen Bremseth was a bit disappointed Monday night — until around 8 p.m.

Bremseth, age 7 of Jamestown, was fishing at the Jamestown Reservoir and was returning to shore empty-handed when a monstrous northern pike snagged his line just off the docks by the marina. Bremseth, with some assistance from his parents, reeled in the 43-inch, 15.6-pound beast.

Bremseth's mother Jessica said he is looking forward to making plenty of fish sticks.