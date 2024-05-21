Sport shorts: Baseball wins play-in game, will continue to WDAs

May 20—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown High School baseball team has guaranteed itself at least two more games this spring.

On Monday, the Jays topped winless Watford City 10-0 in the No. 7 vs. No 10 play-in game to advance to the 2024 WDA tournament for the third straight year. Jamestown will face second-seeded Bismarck Legacy in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

All games are scheduled to be played at Minot's Corbett Field.

Things started off slow for the Blue Jays but after two and a half, the Jays started racking up the hits.

After Adam Sortland advanced to first on a hit-by-pitch, Tyson Jorissen doubled on a fly ball our to left field. Thomas Newman drove Sortland and Jorissen in on a double on the next at-bat. Jamestown went on to score three more in the third to give them a comfortable 5-0 lead over the visitors.

The 10-run rule signaled the end of the game after five innings.

Ethan Oettle was the Jays' leader at the plate going 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of RBIs.

Jaxon Kolpin was in charge on the mound, tossing all five innings and allowing just one hit by Watford's Paco Baldenegro. Kolpin walked five but recorded four Ks.

Jamestown 10, Watford City 0

WC 000 00X X — 0 1 1

JHS 005 32X X — 10 9 0

WC — Judd Johnsrud, Colton Hufnagel (4); JHS — Jaxon Kolpin. W — Kolpin; L — Johnsrud

Highlights: JHS — Kolpin (5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 4 K) 1-2, RBI; Tyson Jorissen 2-3, 2B, RBI; Thomas Newman 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Bennett Goehner 1-2, RBI; Kaiden Hakanson 1-3; Ethan Oettle 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Braxton Perkins 1-3.

WC — Paco Baldenegro 1-2.

Not every Blue Jay team will be moving on to the postseason.

The Blue Jay girls tennis team dropped 4-1 to Williston in a WDA tournament play-in match. The loss ends the team portion of the 2024 season but the Jays will be taking seven individuals to participate in the individual portion of the WDA tournament.

The WDA individual tournament is slated to run Friday and Saturday at Minot's Hammond Park. State qualifiers will then move on to compete at the 2024 State Tennis Tournament May 31-June 1.

Williston 4, Jamestown 1

Singles

No. 1: Avy Ator, W def. Bel LeFevre 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Elise Roberts, J def. Nicole Enno 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

No. 3: Yeva Smyrnova, W def. Hana Lang 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Gracia Tong/Presley Larsen, W def. Mylee Michel/Avery Wright 6-2, 6-2

No. 2: Keira Borreson/CeCe Bakken, W def. Daphne Olson/CeCe Maulding 6-1, 6-1