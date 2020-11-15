'This sport is awfully lonely sometimes' - Tiger Woods reflects on septuple bogey 10 at Augusta's famous 12th

TIger Woods put his ball into Rae's Creek no fewer than three time during his final round of the 2020 Masters - AP

It was a nightmare which would have been painfully familiar to any amateur club golfer. A septuple-bogey 10 on a short par-three in which you visit the water three times, the bunker twice, and generally want the ground to swallow you up in embarrassment.

Only this wasn’t any old amateur. It was Tiger Woods. And it was at the Masters.

Woods’s extraordinary meltdown at the 12th was by a distance the most agonising moment of Sunday’s final round; the sport’s biggest superstar reduced to the level of club hacker in front of a global audience of millions.

It was painful to witness. And it must have been mortifying for Woods himself. His 10 was the highest score the 15-time major champion had posted on any hole in his entire 26-year professional career (albeit not the highest score ever posted at Augusta’s 12th, which belongs to Tom Weiskopf who shot a 13 in 1980).

But it also led to one of the most impressive comebacks of the week, Woods making birdie on five of his final six holes, including Augusta's final four holes for the first time in his career.

Having recorded his first ever 10, the five-time Masters champion illustrated what a champion he is by firing in five birdies in his next six holes - GETTY IMAGES

Woods was philosophical afterwards. “That's part of our sport,” he said of his aberration. “This sport is awfully lonely sometimes. You have to fight it. No one is going to bring you off the mound [as in baseball] or call in a sub. You have to fight through it. That's what makes this game so unique and so difficult mentally.”

Ain’t that the truth. Lying two-over for the day, and three-under for the tournament when he stepped up to the 12th tee, Woods’ hopes of defending his Green Jacket and tying Jack Nicklaus’s record of six Masters victories had long since evaporated.

But the 44 year-old still had pride to play for. What unfolded over the next quarter of an hour felt vaguely surreal.

Blocking his tee shot into the water, Woods repeated the mistake several of his closest pursuers made last year. He took a drop, then watched his third spin back off the green and into Rae’s Creek. Perhaps overcompensating, Woods hit his fifth shot over the back of the green and into a bunker, only to thin his wedge back over the green and into the water. Woods dropped again in the bunker, this time chipped onto the fringe, missed the ensuing putt before finally tapping in for a 10.

As the golf world went into meltdown and social media started churning out memes and bizarre statistics (sample: this was Woods’ first 10 in 23,789 holes on the PGA Tour), Woods refocused, made birdie at 13 and proceeded to come home like a true champion, posting a 76 for -1 total score and a tie of 38th.

"I committed to the wrong wind,” he said of his tee shot at 12. “The wind was off the right for the first two guys, and then when I stepped up there, it switched to howling off the left. I didn't commit to the wind.

“From there I hit a lot more shots and had a lot more experiences there in Rae's Creek. And then as I said, this is unlike any other sport in which you're so alone out there. You just have to figure it out. And I did coming in.”

Woods could be justifiably proud, although he finished with a worrying admission looking ahead to the future.

“There are days when mentally I just ‑ it's harder to push than others just because physically my body just has moments where it just doesn't work like it used to,” the 44 year-old reflected.

“No matter how hard I try, and no matter how much I push and ask of this body, it just doesn't work at times. Yes, it is more difficult than others to be motivated at times. Because things just ache and I have to deal with things that I've never had to deal with before."