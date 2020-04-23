Sports Talk Live Podcast: Who the Bears could go after in the 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is one day away. Laurence Holmes, JJ Stankevitz, and Adam Hoge join Kap for a preview. Will Ryan Pace trade up into the first round? Will he draft a QB? And what position of need do the Bears have to draft this weekend?

Later, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger joins Kap to preview the draft from the Bears' perspective.

Finally, Steve Kerr says Toni Kukoc should have been on the poster for "The Last Dance." And Kap shares a story about how he found out the Bulls were going to draft him.

0:00 - We are one day away from the NFL Draft. What are the chances the Bears trade up into the first round? Will Ryan Pace draft a quarterback? And what is the most important position that the Bears need to address this weekend?

10:00 - NFL Network's Brian Baldinger joins Kap to preview the draft from the Bears perspective.

19:00 - Steve Kerr says Toni Kukoc should have been on the poster for "The Last Dance", not him. Plus Kap shares a story of how he found out the Bulls were going to draft Kukoc.

