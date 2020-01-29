Sponsors revealed for Alex Bowman’s No. 88 car

Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday that Chevrolet Accessories partners Adam’s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero will be primary sponsors of Alex Bowman‘s No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for 26 races in 2020.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hendrick Motorsports also announced that Valvoline will be the No. 88 team’s primary sponsor for the Busch Clash and Daytona 500. The addition of the two Daytona Speedweeks events gives Valvoline four races as primary sponsor in 2020.

The team has additional primary sponsorship from Axalta Coating Systems (three races), LLumar (three races) and Cincinnati (two races).

Nationwide announced last June that it was ending its sponsorship of the team after the 2019 season. Nationwide had been a sponsor at Hendrick Motorsports since 2014.

The website ChevyGoods.com, which launches in February, will promote Adam’s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero products throughout 2020. Bowman’s car will advertise the site and feature a rotation of the three sponsor brands on the hood.

“NASCAR fans take pride in their vehicle ownership,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet’s U.S. vice president of performance and motorsports, in a statement. “With Chevrolet Accessories, customers can personalize and enhance the appearance, performance and capability of their Chevy. We’re pleased some of our key partners like Adam’s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero are teaming with Hendrick Motorsports to promote these great accessories.”

Bowman scored his first career Cup win last season, winning at Chicagoland Speedway. He made the playoffs for a second consecutive year.