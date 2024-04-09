Sponsored: How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors Game Online

Now that the March Madness college tournament is over, basketball fans can tue into one biggest games of the NBA season.

Taking place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers vs. San Francisco Golden State Warriors game airs on TNT, with tipoff at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. Cord-cutters can watch it online with Sling‘s live TV streaming service.

At a Glance: How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors Online

When Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET

TV channel TNT

Stream online Sling

watch basketball on Sling

Sling is one of the most affordable options for streaming sports — and though the regular season is ending, basketball fans can save $40 with a new deal that includes access to NBA games and more. For a limited time, get four months of basketball coverage for only $120 and watch TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC on ESPN3 and more than 30 other sports, news and entertainment channels.

Prefer to keep watching when the season ends? Right now, Sling is offering new subscribers 50 percent off their first month. Plans include the Sling Orange ($20 for the first month, $40 monthly after) and includes TBS, TNT, ESPN and over 30 more channels. The Sling Blue plan is $22.50 for the first month ($45 monthly after) and includes over 40 local and national broadcast channels, such as ABC, Fox, NBC, Bravo, FS1 and others.

Get the most options with the Sling Orange + Blue tier, which is only $30 for the first month ($60 per month afterward) and includes all channels in the individual Orange and Blue packages.

Learn more about Sling’s cable TV streaming options here.

