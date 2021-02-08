New sponsor joins Joe Gibbs Racing for Cup, Xfinity races

Offerpad, an iBuyer company that provides home-selling and real estate services, will join Joe Gibbs Racing as a primary sponsor this season in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.

The company will be on Denny Hamlin‘s No. 11 Toyota for two Cup races (Phoenix Raceway – March 14; Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval – Oct. 10), as well as Harrison Burton‘s No. 20 Toyota for four Xfinity races (Talladega Superspeedway – Apr. 24, Texas Motor Speedway – June 12, Atlanta Motor Speedway – July 10, Daytona International Speedway – Aug. 27).

Hamlin will look to build upon a strong 2020 season in which he made the Cup Championship 4 for the third time in his career and earned seven wins – including his third career Daytona 500 triumph.

He’ll have a chance to become the first driver to win three consecutive Daytona 500s on Feb. 14.

Burton was the 2020 Xfinity rookie of the year. He finished eighth in points and earned four wins last season. Two of those victories – at Texas and Martinsville Speedway – came in the final three weeks.

“It’s always exciting to welcome a new partner into our sport and I’m thrilled to have Offerpad on board with us,” said Hamlin in a team release.

“The goal for our 20 team is to build off the momentum we had last year and having Offerpad come on board is just added incentive,” Burton added. “I can’t wait to get our season started.”

