Spokane Indians string together enough hits, stolen bases; down Eugene 6-4

May 1—The Spokane Indians only mustered two extra-base hits out of nine in the game, but they strung enough together, and stole enough bases, to keep the line moving.

Parker Kelly knocked in two and Spokane's pitching was mostly effective in a 6-4 win over the Eugene Emeralds at Avista Stadium.

The Indians (14-5) stole six bases and leapfrogged the Emeralds (16-7) in winning percentage at the top of the Northwest League standings. Spokane has played four fewer games due to rainouts last week in Vancouver.

Indians starter Chase Dollander, the ninth overall pick in last year's MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies, tossed four scoreless innings and allowed two hits and three walks, striking out six. He threw 84 pitches, 53 for strikes.

Dollander found some hot water right away in the first inning. Diego Velasquez lined a single up the middle, stole second and took third on an errant pickoff throw, all with no outs. Dollander retired the next three batters to leave Velasquez stranded at third.

Indians leadoff hitter Cole Carrigg was hit by a pitch and stole second in the first. Dyan Jorge grounded out on a tapper in front of the plate, but no one covered home on the play and Carrigg raced home with the game's first run. The Indians added to the lead in the second when Juan Guerrero singled, went to third on Bryant Bentancourt's double and scored on a sacrifice fly.

Carrigg led off the third with a single, moved to second on a groundout, stole third and scored on Kyle Karros' single to make it 3-0.

In the fourth, Parker Kelly doubled home Betancourt, stole third and later scored on a groundout.

Eugene got on the board in the fifth against reliever Braxton Hyde. With a runner on and two down, Hyde hit Quinn McDaniel and walked Matt Higgins to load the bases. Onil Perez singled to drive in two, but right fielder Robby Martin Jr. threw out Higgins trying to go first to third for the final out.

The Indians' offense kept up the pressure in the bottom half. Jorge led the inning off with a single, moved up on Martin's infield single and scored on Juan Guerrero's single to make it 6-2.

After Luis Amoroso and Carson Skipper put up zeros for the Indians in the seventh and eighth, Felix Ramires took over for the ninth and didn't record an out, allowing a single, walk and Justin Wishkoski's RBI double.

Manager Robinson Cancel turned to Zach Agnos in a save situation, who retured three straight to preserve the victory.

Early exit: Carrigg came out of the game in the top of the fifth. He ran in to retrieve a Turner Hill single, but as he bent to pick up the ball his right leg jammed. He reached for his upper back and hip area as he fell to the ground. After several moments on the turf, he left the game under his own power with the assist of trainers.