Spokane Indians roughed up in Eugene 12-5; Braiden Ward promoted to AA-Hartford

May 21—EUGENE, Ore. — Alexander Suarez hit two home runs and the Eugene Emeralds beat the visiting Spokane Indians 12-5 at PK Park on Tuesday.

Suarez finished 3 for 3 with four runs and five RBIs. Six Emeralds (22-17) had multi-hit games as the home team piled up 14 hits in the contest.

Spokane starter Victor Juarez was ineffective, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk over two innings. He did not strike out a batter and threw 49 pitches, 29 for strikes. Reliever Caleb Franzen was no better. The 22-year-old righty gave up six runs on five hits and four walks in just 1 2/3 innings.

Robby Martin Jr. paced the Indians offensive attack. He went 2 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs.

The Indians fell to 21-15 but remained in first place one half-game ahead of Eugene.

Moves: The team was involved in a series of transactions within the Colorado Rockies organization. Outfielder Braiden Ward, who was leading the Northwest League in batting average (.340), slugging (.540) and stolen bases with 18 was promoted to Double-A Hartford before the game.

Despite only hitting .196 in 56 at-bats, 26-year-old outfielder Trevor Boone was promoted to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Joining the Indians roster is outfielder Jake Snider. The 26-year-old was hitting .311 with two home runs and 20 RBIs in 34 games for Low-A Fresno this season.