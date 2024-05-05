Spokane Indians rally but comeback comes up short; Eugene wins 12-8

May 4—The Spokane Indians are off to a tremendous start this season in the Northwest League. They didn't get the "W" Saturday evening at Avista Stadium, but they showed resilience when it would have been easy to crater.

The Indians fell behind 8-0 early but made it a one-run game late before falling to the Eugene Emeralds 12-8. The Indians (15-7) and Emeralds (18-8) have been trading wins and first place in the league all week, with the Ems on top for now.

"Definitely not the end result of the game that we wanted," Spokane outfielder Robby Martin Jr. said. "But it was definitely good with us going down big like that early to not stay down and just shut it down. We kept fighting and doing what we could do. Didn't get the result, but it was good fight."

Spokane will try to earn a split of the series Sunday.

"It's definitely a big series for us. Both teams are really good," Martin said. "Really good teams throughout the lineup, pitching staffs are good, so it's definitely just been a battle. But it's a good matchup."

Trailing 8-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, Spokane rallied in a big way.

Juan Guerrero led off with a single and moved to third on back-to-back walks. Trevor Boone lined a single to right to score the Indians' first run of the game.

Parker Kelly and Braiden Ward struck out, but Dyan Jorge walked to force in a run and Eugene changed pitchers.

It didn't help. Julio Rodriguez walked Kyle Karros for another run, then Martin singled deep in the hole at second and two runs scored. Martin moved to second on a throwing error.

"Big inning with a big rally," Martin said. "I was just trying to go keep it going, keep the momentum on our side. He walked the two guys in front of me, so I was just trying to zone them up, get a good pitch to hit. Not the best swing on it, but it got the job done."

Guerrero singled to score two more runs to complete the seven-run inning.

Unfortunately, the momentum didn't carry over to relief pitcher Brayan Castillo, who issued three walks before allowing Turner Hill's second home run of the day, a grand slam that took the wind out of the Indians' sails.

Spokane's Conner Staine made his third start of the season and was ineffective.

The 23-year-old went just 2 2/3 innings and allowed seven earned runs on five hits, walking four. He struck out two, allowed three homers and threw 66 pitches, 38 for strikes.

Staine was greeted rudely in the first inning as No. 2 hitter Quinn McDaniel crushed a fastball off the caboose in right for his second home run of the season.

The Ems blew the game open in the third. Hill led off the inning with a solo homer. Staine issued back-to-back walks, and after a groundout he hit Tanner O'Tremba to force in a run. That brought up Scott Bandura, who homered over the scoreboard in right-center for a grand slam and 7-0 lead.

Staine then walked Hill — the 10th batter he faced in the inning — and manager Robinson Cancel summoned Anderson Bido, who got McDaniel to fly out and end the inning.

Staine threw 35 pitches in the inning.

Despite the loss, the Indians are competing every game and are poised to battle Eugene all summer.

"It's been a lot of fun so far," Martin said. "The clubhouse, great team, everybody's coming together. Everyone gets along on and off the field."