Spokane Indians offense sputters in 3-2 loss to Eugene

May 25—From staff reports

EUGENE — The Spokane Indians and the Eugene Emeralds — battling for first place in the Northwest League's first half — found themselves in an old-fashioned pitching duel on Saturday.

Turner Hill provided enough spark, going 2 for 3 with two runs out of the lead-off spot, and the Emeralds edged the Indians 3-2 at PK Park.

Spokane (23-17) remained one-half game ahead of Eugene (24-19) in the standings.

Indians starter Blake Adams threw 101 pitches, his most this season, over seven innings. He gave up two runs on five hits, striking out seven and walking one.

Eugene pitchers were even batter. Jack Choate started and went three innings, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out three. Manuel Mercedes followed and tossed five innings, giving up one run on three hits, striking out three and walking one.

The Emeralds took advantage of Adams in the first inning. Hill led off with a single and scored on Quinn McDaniel's ground-rule double. Later in the inning, Justin Wishkoski lined a single to score McDaniel and make it 2-0.

It stayed that way until the sixth. Indians shortstop Dyan Jorge led off with a single and went to second on Kyle Karros' single. Jorge moved over on a groundout and scored on Juan Guerrero's sacrifice fly.

Eugene added a run in the eighth against reliever Davison Palermo. Hill walked and went to third on Diego Velasquez's bloop single. Velasquez stole second, then Matt Higgins singled through the hole on the right side and Hill scored to make it 3-1.

The Indians made it a one-run game with two outs in the ninth on Jesus Bugarin's bloop single to short left that scored Robby Martin Jr from second base, but Parker Kelly bounced out to the pitcher to end the game.

The series concludes Sunday at 5:05 p.m.